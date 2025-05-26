Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Soars with 10.1% CAGR - Key Insights into Types & Applications | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-Use Bioreactors Market is Segmented by Type (Wave-induced Motion SUBs, Stirred SUBs), by Application (R&D, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers).

The Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market revenue was USD 1406 Million in 2024 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2779 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-4C3176/Global_Single_Use_Bioreactors_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Single-Use Bioreactors Market:

The Single-Use Bioreactors Market is witnessing robust growth fueled by the shift toward flexible, contamination-free, and cost-efficient bioproduction systems. Key end-users include pharmaceutical companies, CMOs, and research institutions involved in biologics, vaccines, and cell therapy development. The growing demand for precision medicine and increased biologics approvals have reinforced the need for scalable and modular bioprocessing technologies. With innovations in design and materials, SUBs are now suitable for both upstream and downstream operations. As industries emphasize speed, adaptability, and sustainability, single-use systems are no longer limited to early-stage R&D but are central to commercial-scale production, marking a fundamental shift in the global biomanufacturing paradigm.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4C3176/global-single-use-bioreactors

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SINGLE-USE BIOREACTORS MARKET:

Stirred Single-Use Bioreactors (SUBs) are significantly accelerating the growth of the Single-Use Bioreactors Market by offering enhanced mixing capabilities, scalability, and ease of integration into existing biomanufacturing workflows. These systems are ideal for cell culture applications, particularly for mammalian cells, owing to their efficient oxygen and nutrient transfer characteristics. Their compatibility with automation and closed systems also reduces contamination risks and production downtime. As pharmaceutical and biotech industries increasingly prefer flexible and disposable systems, stirred SUBs provide the scalability from bench-scale to commercial manufacturing without the need for cleaning validation, saving both time and operational costs. These advantages position stirred SUBs as an essential tool in biologics production, especially for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, thereby stimulating consistent market demand.

Wave-induced motion SUBs are contributing to the growth of the Single-Use Bioreactors Market by offering a gentle, low-shear mixing environment, which is particularly advantageous for fragile cell lines like stem cells and insect cells. These bioreactors use a rocking platform to create a wave motion, ensuring adequate oxygen transfer and homogenous mixing without mechanical agitation. Their simplicity, low capital expenditure, and reduced risk of contamination have made them popular in early-stage research and small-scale production. In academic and biotech research labs, where budgets are often limited, wave SUBs offer an economical and scalable solution. Their portability and ease of setup also cater to decentralized production models, which are gaining traction due to increased interest in personalized medicine and cell-based therapies.

R&D and process development activities are crucial in driving the Single-Use Bioreactors Market, as they form the foundation for innovation in biologics and cell therapy manufacturing. In the early stages of drug development, single-use systems offer researchers a flexible, efficient, and contamination-free environment for scaling up processes. These bioreactors reduce cleaning and validation requirements, enabling faster turnaround times in high-throughput experiments. Additionally, regulatory expectations around robust process design have pushed companies to invest more in development tools, including disposable systems that ensure repeatability and data integrity. The growing number of biopharma startups and increased academic-industry collaborations are further intensifying the demand for scalable, cost-effective bioreactor platforms. This sustained R&D pipeline reinforces continuous adoption and advancement in single-use bioreactor technologies.

The global expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing is a primary driver for single-use bioreactors. These systems cater to biologics production, which demands high sterility, flexibility, and scalability. As more therapeutic proteins and monoclonal antibodies receive regulatory approvals, manufacturers are investing in modular and disposable bioproduction platforms. Single-use bioreactors reduce the risk of cross-contamination, making them ideal for multi-product facilities. Furthermore, with increasing demand for biologics, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are adopting SUBs for flexible and rapid batch turnover. This shift from stainless steel systems to disposables is strengthening the market as companies look to streamline production and reduce cleaning validation overheads while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The surge in cell and gene therapy development is creating a parallel demand for single-use systems. These therapies often require small-batch production, which is more efficiently supported by disposable bioreactors. The inherent sterility and low-shear environment of SUBs support sensitive cell types like T-cells and stem cells. Additionally, the need for modular production setups and closed systems to avoid contamination during autologous cell processing aligns perfectly with SUB advantages. As clinical trials and commercial launches in this segment rise, biomanufacturers increasingly deploy SUBs to meet stringent timelines and safety standards, thereby contributing significantly to the market's expansion.

Single-use bioreactors present a cost-effective alternative to traditional stainless-steel systems by eliminating the need for cleaning, sterilization, and associated validations. This reduction in turnaround time and utility costs enhances production efficiency and operational flexibility. These advantages make SUBs particularly attractive for small and mid-sized enterprises and contract manufacturing organizations. By enabling faster process development cycles and batch production, SUBs help reduce time-to-market for biologics. Moreover, the reduced capital expenditure requirements associated with single-use systems allow new market entrants to set up manufacturing units without major infrastructure investments, driving market growth.

SUBs enable rapid changeover between different production batches, supporting multi-product manufacturing strategies. This flexibility is crucial for pharmaceutical companies aiming to produce various biologics simultaneously or in quick succession. Unlike stainless-steel systems, SUBs don't require intensive cleaning validation, making product switches faster and more economical. This feature aligns with the trend of personalized medicine and niche biologics, where smaller batch sizes and diverse product portfolios are the norm. As the industry continues to move toward decentralized and customized treatment approaches, the demand for flexible, multipurpose bioreactors like SUBs is expected to remain strong.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-4C3176&lic=single-user

SINGLE-USE BIOREACTORS MARKET SHARE:

Global Single-Use Bioreactors key players include Sartorius, GE Healthcare, Eppendorf, Pall(Danaher), etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

The USA is the largest market, with a share of about 25%, followed by China, and Germany, both have a share of about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Wave-induced Motion SUBs is the largest segment, with a share of about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is R&D, followed by Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers.

Key Companies:

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher

Pall(Danaher)

Eppendorf

Merck Millipore

Applikon

PBS Biotech

Finesse

Celltainer

Amprotein

Sartorius

Kühner

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-4C3176/Global_Single_Use_Bioreactors_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- The global market for Stirred- tank Single-use Bioreactors was valued at USD 46.2 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 60.9 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Single-Use Bioreactors (SUB) was valued at USD 220 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 275 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Single-use pH Sensors was estimated to be worth USD 280 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 545.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global market for Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment was estimated to be worth USD 9015 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 29130 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global market for SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process was valued at USD 5452 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 19130 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

- Single-Use Equipment for Biopharmaceutical Market

- Single-Use Lab-Scale Bioreactors Market

- The global market for Bioreactors was valued at USD 1605 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2391 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

- Cell Culture Bioreactors Market

- Laboratory Bioreactors Market

- The global market for Adherent Cell Bioreactors was estimated to be worth USD 204 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 286.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/5337856/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-single-use-bioreactors-market-soars-with-10-1-cagr--key-insights-into-types--applications--valuates-reports-302465305.html