The "Europe Class 1-3 Engine Management Sensors Aftermarket, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the transformative shifts affecting the Class 1-3 engine management sensors (EMS) aftermarket in Europe for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.
The report categorizes EMS as follows: Camshaft/crankshaft sensors, manifold absolute pressure sensors, anti-lock brake system sensors, mass air flow sensors, and other sensors. Other sensors include vehicle speed sensors, variable valve timing solenoid sensors, exhaust gas temperature sensors, exhaust gas recirculation pressure sensors, throttle position sensors, coolant temperature sensors, and ignition knock sensors.
The report forecasts unit shipments, revenue, and average manufacturer-level prices for each sensor category through 2029. It evaluates the market share of leading participants, distribution channels, and technological trends and offers brief profiles of key suppliers.
The report also discusses the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles on the market. Additionally, it examines the factors driving and restraining growth, identifying opportunities that market players and stakeholders can leverage. The base year for the analysis is 2024, and the forecast period extends from 2025 to 2029.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Product Definitions
Transformation in the European Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket
Ecosystem
- Competitive Environment: Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket
Growth Generator: Key Findings and CASE Impact
- Key Findings
- CASE Impact, 2029
Growth Generator: Total Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel
- Revenue Share by Brand
- Company Profiles
Growth Generator: Camshaft/Crankshaft Position Sensor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Generator: MAP Sensor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Generator: ABS Sensor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Generator: MAF Sensor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Generator: Other Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels
- Growth Opportunity 2: eCommerce
- Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Connected Vehicles
Appendix Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzl7sd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250526492385/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900