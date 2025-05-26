Burghley Capital: Singapore Tech Spending Set for Growth

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Singapore-based asset management firm Burghley Capital have identified strong resilience in Singapore's technology spending over the past 12 months, with projections indicating it will reach USD $19 billion (SGD $25.5 billion) by the end of 2025. Despite economic uncertainties and rising trade tensions in the region, the city-state continues to distinguish itself as a leading destination for digital investments within Asia Pacific, driven largely by substantial investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure.

AI investment remains a key growth driver, supported by the Singapore government's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Approximately USD $134 million (SGD $180 million) has been dedicated to AI research and development, resulting in AI integration in over half of Singaporean businesses, significantly surpassing the global average of 35%. Prominent sectors embracing AI include financial services (68%), healthcare (56%), and manufacturing (47%).

James Barker, Director of Private Equity at Burghley Capital, identifies structured equity investments as essential tools for managing market volatility. These investment structures offer "flexible capital solutions that substantially reduce risk while enabling sustained growth," typically achieving returns in the mid-teens on an IRR basis. Barker further points out that structured equity allows companies to "maintain valuations more effectively during market shifts, greatly reducing dilution compared to conventional equity financing."

Cloud computing and cybersecurity services are experiencing rapid demand growth, with annual increases of 12.5% and 15.2%, respectively, in the current fiscal period. In 2025, Singapore's cloud services market is projected to reach approximately USD $2.8 billion (SGD $3.8 billion), boosted by recent expansions in data centre capacity.

Strong economic fundamentals continue to underpin Singapore's attractiveness. These include a notably low banking sector non-performing loan ratio of 1.3%, substantial international reserves, and record foreign direct investment levels at 31.8% of GDP in the preceding fiscal year.

Barker emphasises that Burghley Capital integrates AI extensively into investment decision-making. The firm's "data-driven methods ensure early identification of strategic opportunities," positioning clients effectively within Singapore's evolving technology ecosystem.

Singapore's focused investment strategies and significant infrastructure development reinforce its appeal to investors. Burghley Capital aligns client portfolios with critical growth sectors, including technology, healthcare, logistics, and green finance, thus enhancing returns in one of Asia Pacific's most stable technology markets.

