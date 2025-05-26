Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 mai/May 2025) - The Class A common shares of Highland Critical Minerals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Company is currently focused its activities mainly on mineral exploration in Ontario, Canada. Its current priority is to carry out the proposed exploration program on the Church Property, while also continuing to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests, evaluate their potential, and undertake related exploration activities.

Les actions ordinaires de classe A de Highland Critical Minerals Corp. ont été approuvées pour être cotées à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Highland est une société d'exploration et de développement minier principalement engagée dans l'acquisition et l'exploration de propriétés minières. Elle concentre actuellement ses activités sur l'exploration minière en Ontario, au Canada. Sa priorité actuelle est de réaliser le programme d'exploration proposé sur la propriété Church, tout en poursuivant l'identification et l'acquisition potentielle de nouvelles propriétés, l'évaluation de leur potentiel et la réalisation d'activités d'exploration connexes.

Issuer/Émetteur : Highland Critical Minerals Corp. Security Type/Titre : Class A Common Shares/Actions Ordinaires de Catégorie A Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : HLND NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent : No/Non Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 18 685 832 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 12 135 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier CUSIP : 43005Y1 0 0 ISIN : CA43005Y 10 0 7 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 27 mai/May 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 30 septembre/September Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Integral Transfer Agency Inc.



The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for HLND. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

