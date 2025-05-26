Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - Josh Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, Baycrest Foundation ("Baycrest") and his team, joined Phil Matthews, Executive Director, Equity Markets, Trading and Business Intelligence, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the Ride for Brain Health.





On June 1, thousands will ride traffic-free along Toronto's DVP and Gardiner Expressway for the fourth annual Mattamy Homes Ride for Brain Health in support of Baycrest. Participants raise funds for brain health research, innovation, care and education, with top fundraisers earning the Brain Health Ambassador jersey. Kids can join Pedalpalooza with activities like bike decorating, custom ID cards, safety tips and a parade.

Cycling boosts brain health. With 750,000 Canadians currently affected and numbers rising, participation in the bike ride and every dollar raised fuels Baycrest's world-leading work in brain health and aging.

