San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - MightyCall, a leading provider of call center software solutions, today announced the newest upgrade to its predictive dialer: manual control over the number of simultaneous calls per agent, now up to 10 lines.

"We heard it over and over: customers wanted more control," said Nikolai Kalinin, Head of Product at MightyCall. "So we built it. With this update, our users can now fine-tune dialing intensity to match their lead quality, campaign goals, and team capacity - with more lines and more freedom than ever before."

A New Level of Control for Outbound Campaigns

By default, MightyCall's predictive dialer uses auto mode to dynamically determine the optimal number of calls per agent. This approach keeps the abandon rate within the recommended 3% and works well for most campaigns. But power users needed more.

Now, campaign supervisors can manually set the number of calls per agent between 1 and 10, creating new opportunities to optimize connection rates, reduce idle time, and better manage agent workloads.

When to Use Manual Mode

For high-quality lead lists, where most calls are answered and customers are responsive, dialing speed can be lowered to 2-3 calls per agent. This minimizes the risk of abandoned calls and ensures agents connect with live contacts without delay. Even at low intensities, MightyCall's predictive mode remains faster than preview or progressive dialing options.

For low-quality lists with missed calls, invalid numbers, or unresponsive contacts, dialing can be set to 6-10 calls per agent to increase the chances of live connections. However, MightyCall recommends caution: dialing too aggressively may lead to contacts waiting on the line with no agent available, resulting in a higher abandon rate.

This product release is part of MightyCall's ongoing mission to build professional-grade communication tools that are easy to use, accessible to teams of all sizes, and responsive to real customer needs.

About MightyCall

MightyCall combines professional call center software with user-friendly features designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Our cloud-based system requires no hardware, providing powerful functionality with simplicity. MightyCall enables SMBs to easily manage their setup and daily operations while maintaining the quality and range of enterprise-level features. For more information, visit: www.mightycall.com.

Media Contact:

Dmitri Lepikhov

CEO, MightyCall

press@mightycall.com

