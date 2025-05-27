Ideal Systems Pte. Ltd.: Ideal Systems Acquires Control Logic Systems in Singapore

Leading Asian AV and Broadcast systems integrator Ideal Systems announced today that it has acquired Singapore based Pro-Audio specialist Control Logic Systems (CLS).

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / In a deal announced on the opening day of Broadcast Asia 2025, David Seow, Managing Director at Control Logic Systems said, "We are delighted to become part of Ideal Systems growing AV business in Southeast Asia, and think our premium speaker bands including Fohhn Audio, Amate Audio, Revolution Acoustics, Bogen and Public Adress Systems from LDA Audio Tech and Amperes Electronics, will fit perfectly into the premium Pro-AV market space where Ideal Systems operate. We bring with us, over 30 years of enterprise Pro-Audio experience with large scale deployment projects like networked public address system design and installation for Singapore Changi Airport Terminal-3, and to Singapore rail system (MRT) as well as Churches, Auditoriums, Hospitality and Retail markets. We will work with Ideal's SEA team to boost the enterprise audio systems capability of Ideal's rapidly growing Pro-AV business."

Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO Ideal Systems and David Seow, MD CLS

The deal will see CLS staff, and its existing stock, including a wide array of demonstration equipment being relocated from CLS and installed into Ideal's offices, which will ensure that Ideal Systems have full audio demonstration capabilities for cutting edge audio products like beam steering speakers permanently available for its customers.

Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO of Ideal Systems in Singapore stated "The timing is great for us, as our AV business is continuing to grow, to be able to bring in such experienced audio experts like CLS is a major boost for our AV team. With a new lineup of premium audio products and the injection of CLS technical knowledge and market experience, we are set to accelerate our growth in the market while also increasing our quality of service to our customers. David is an Elected member of Institute of Sound, Communications & Visual Engineers (UK), and has an amazing technical skillset in audio, which will not only compliment our business but will be a great support asset for our expanding teams in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. We have successfully worked with CLS on previous cutting-edge sound system hospitality projects where we deployed Fohhn Beam Steering Active Line Array Speakers for The Iconic Marjorie Hotel in Penang, The Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa in Langkawi and The Hilton Hotel in Petaling Jaya. During these projects we have developed a tight partnership with CLS and over the past few years it became the logical next step to bring their audio specialization into our AV portfolio for Southeast Asia"

