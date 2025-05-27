TOKYO & JAKARTA, May 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand (hereinafter collectively referred to as "JCB"), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Noage International Inc. (hereinafter "NI"), a company engaged in medical and health checkup services. This partnership aims to expand the JCB Advanced Medical Tourism Program, which has been promoting advanced medical tourism to Japan for affluent Indonesians since 2023.On the same occasion, NI also signed an MoU with PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. As a result, Danamon Privilege Banking customers who hold Danamon JCB Precious Cards will receive the special service benefits of the JCB Exclusive Medical Tourism Program - benefits that are also available to JCB Indonesia Ultimate cardholders.Partnership OverviewMedical tourism is becoming increasingly popular among Indonesia's affluent segment, who are increasingly traveling abroad to access advanced medical services. While Singapore and Malaysia remain top destinations, Japan continues to face challenges, such as language barriers that limit access to its medical services.To overcome these challenges, JCB launched the JCB Advanced Medical Tourism Program in October 2023, initially offering services in Osaka for its affluent Indonesian cardmembers. In August 2024, the program expanded to Tokyo, further enhancing access to high-quality medical care in Japan.Through this partnership, JCB is expanding its services to offer cardmembers the option of receiving care at either Tokyo Midtown Clinic (Roppongi) or Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower Midtown Clinic, both of which are affiliated with NI. Additionally, Ultimate cardmembers holding JCB Cards issued in Indonesia will be eligible for complimentary health checkup services at these two facilities.*English-language support will be provided throughout the entire process - from preliminary consultations to medical feedback - ensuring that cardmembers can receive continuous medical care with peace of mind.Furthermore, through JCB's partner travel agency in Indonesia, assistance will be provided for all necessary arrangements related to medical visits to Japan, including flights, accommodations, and transportation. A special hospitality program will also be offered, featuring personalized sightseeing arrangements and access to JCB's exclusive privileges in Japan.*The health checkup provided by NI will be offered free of charge. However, to receive this service, cardmembers must select a health checkup option from the available menu (starting at 44,000 yen including tax). Further information is available at https://bit.ly/jcb_noageBackground of the MemorandumJCB has been issuing JCB Cards in Indonesia in collaboration with nine partners, primarily major banks, targeting affluent customers.With "Japanese hospitality (Omotenashi)" as the cornerstone of our global brand value, JCB has adopted "SUGOI JAPAN" as a key phrase in Indonesia. By fostering strong partnerships with numerous Japanese companies across both Indonesia and Japan, and leveraging its brand presence, JCB delivers the unique value of Japan to its cardmembers.This partnership with NI was made possible by the shared commitment of both companies to providing Japanese quality medical services in the Indonesian market.JCB will continue to enhance its distinctive and unique value under the "SUGOI JAPAN" initiative and strive to become the brand of choice for its cardmembers.The Concept of SUGOI JAPANJCB offers a range of exclusive services centered around the themes of "Japan" and "unique to JCB," based on three core concepts: "VISIT JAPAN," "JCB DAY," and "JAPAN DINNING." JCB aims to ensure that its services are easy to understand and use for all cardmembers.Note: These services are limited to JCB Cards issued in Indonesia.About Noage InternationalNI is a company that aims to achieve "age-defying health and longevity," a vision reflected in its name, "No age." The company provides high-quality medical services for international patients at facilities, such as Tokyo Midtown Clinic.NI is committed to helping all customers lead healthy and fulfilling lives by offering personalized support that transcends language barriers. To achieve this, NI has developed a multilingual medical translation system powered by generative AI, enabling overseas patients to access medical services in Japan with peace of mind. (https://id.no-age.com/)About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/JCBIndonesiaJPNAbout DanamonPT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk ("Danamon") is one of Indonesia's largest private-owned commercial banks with consolidated total assets of Rp250.8 trillion. With a vision of "We Care and Enable Millions to Prosper," Danamon provides holistic financial solutions tailored for the needs of retail, small and medium enterprises, corporate, and financial institution customers. As a member of MUFG, one of the largest global financial groups, Danamon's strength is supported by MUFG Bank, Ltd. as its parent entity, MUFG's subsidiaries and partner banks in Southeast Asia, and group members in Indonesia: Adira Finance, Home Credit Indonesia, Mandala Finance, Zurich Asuransi Indonesia, alongside its other strategic partners.With more than 24,000 employees (consolidated), 870 branches (conventional, Sharia Business Unit, and Adira Finance) and 1.016 ATMs and CRMs across Indonesia alongside 60,000 ATM Bersama, PRIMA, and ALTO networks, online banking through D-Bank PRO for retail customers and Danamon Cash Connect for corporate customers, and Hello Danamon 1-500-090 24-hour contact center, Danamon is committed to growing together as One Financial Group, to become a trusted customer-centric financial partner, serve all stakeholders, and run a sustainable business for a better future for Indonesia.Danamon is listed on Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker code BDMN. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is Danamon's controlling shareholder, owning 92.47% of Danamon's shares (directly and indirectly). For further information, visit Danamon's website, www.danamon.co.id.Note: Data as of March 31, 2025