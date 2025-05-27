Tokyo, London, and Paris, May 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB and PayXpert, a pioneering omnichannel payment services provider based in Europe and in the UK, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance JCB's card acceptance across European[1] and UK markets. The collaboration promises a smoother payment experience for both merchants in the regions and international JCB Cardmembers.Through this collaboration, JCB's 169 million cardmembers will enjoy greater convenience and accessibility across a wide range of businesses throughout Europe and in the UK. PayXpert's varied merchant network is covering diverse sectors such as retail, hospitality, tourism, and transport. This partnership ensures broader JCB Card acceptance, making it easier than ever for JCB Cardmembers to use their preferred payment method while traveling and spending in Europe and in the UK.By joining JCB's merchant community of 56 million worldwide, PayXpert is ideally positioned to facilitate JCB Card acceptance in Europe and in the UK and support the growth of its merchant partners. This partnership will also enable PayXpert's merchants to tap into the growing number of JCB Cardmembers, mainly from Asia, who frequently travel and shop across Europe. This way, merchants will be able to cater for the needs of international travellers and offer a more seamless and tailored in-store payment experience, encouraging repeat business and fostering loyalty. The collaboration will also facilitate cross-border payments, further enhancing convenience for both merchants and cardmembers. Moreover, JCB Card acceptance on POS terminals is enabled at no additional setup cost, empowering merchants to tap into new revenue opportunities effortlessly."We are delighted to announce our new collaboration with PayXpert to further expand JCB's presence in the European and UK market," said Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd. "This partnership aligns with our goals of providing JCB Cardmembers with a fast and secure payment experience, whenever they need it. By leveraging PayXpert's extensive network and expertise, we will further increase our JCB Card acceptance, providing unparalleled convenience for our cardmembers travelling throughout Europe."Nicolas Riegert, Co-founder & CEO, PayXpert added, "We are thrilled to welcome JCB to our network and offer our merchants access to a wider customer base. This partnership showcases our commitment to providing seamless and flexible payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Inclusivity is at the core of PayXpert's DNA, and by accepting international payment methods like JCB, we enable more global shoppers to enjoy a payment experience tailored to their preferences and habits. By welcoming JCB Cardmembers, our merchants can attract new customers, increase sales, and enhance their overall customer experience."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/About PayXpertPayXpert[2] is a pioneer in omnichannel payments, subsidiary of Societe Generale group. We support local and international brands across various industries, providing services both online and in-store. We have developed services focused on revenue optimisation, performance enhancement, fraud prevention, as well as cross-border payments such as Discover or JCB, and alternative methods like Alipay+ and WeChat Pay. Our solutions also integrate inclusive features for the visually impaired. Our vision is to create a payment ecosystem that facilitates an inclusive commerce experience. www.payxpert.comMEDIA CONTACTS:JCB International (Europe) Ltd.Diana Lee: dlee@jcbeurope.euJCB (Head Office in Japan)Anna Takeda: Anna.Takeda@jcb.co.jp[1] PayXpert Spain SL can facilitate the acceptance of JCB in the following countries in Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Spain and Sweden.[2] PayXpert is divided into PayXpert Limited and PayXpert Services Ltd, a subsidiary of the Societe Generale group, which includes PayXpert Spain SL and PayXpert France. PayXpert Limited is regulated by the FCA and licensed in the UK. PayXpert Spain is regulated by Banco de Espana and licensed in Spain.Source: JCB