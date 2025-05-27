Microsmart SA, Greece's first decentralized microfinance institution, has partnered with alternative data fintech Begini to unlock fast, fair, and accessible financing for micro and small businesses across the country. With MSMEs making up 99% of all Greek businesses, this partnership marks a significant step forward in closing the credit gap for underserved entrepreneurs.

Backed by national regulators, Microsmart sought innovative tools to extend credit responsibly to Greece's smallest businesses, often excluded by traditional banks due to a lack of formal credit history.

To meet this challenge, Microsmart integrated Begini's psychometric credit assessment into its digital lending flow. The solution, which generates predictive first-party credit data without requiring financial or personal records, was deployed in just two working days.

In the six months following implementation, Microsmart reported a 90% increase in monthly lending volumes and a <95% completion rate for applicants-a strong signal of both appetite and accessibility.

"Microcredit is a modern development tool. Our work with Begini helps remove long-standing barriers to finance by combining speed with fair risk assessment," said Neoklis Stamkos, CEO of Microsmart SA. "We are proud to help entrepreneurs across Greece turn their ambitions into action, without the friction of traditional banking."

"Microsmart's leadership in microfinance made them the ideal partner for our alternative credit technology," said James Hume, CEO of Begini. "Together, we're proving that simple, behavioural insights can drive financial inclusion at scale, safely, affordably, and in days, not months."

As Greece continues to rebuild and grow its small business sector, Microsmart and Begini are demonstrating that digital-first, human-centred credit solutions can have a meaningful impact on real-world outcomes for underserved communities.

About Begini

Begini provides scientifically-validated, privacy-consented behavioural analytics to help financial institutions assess credit risk, detect fraud, and segment customers.

