Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 27 May 2025 EPIC Suisse releases high level Q1 2025 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations EPIC Suisse AG (the "Company" and "EPIC", the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures1 for the period 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025 in parallel with its indirect majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the "Alrov Group"): Fair value of the portfolio as at 31 March 2025 totals CHF 1.62 billion split into Investment properties in operation at CHF 1'467 million (31 Dec 2024: CHF 1'465 million) and Investment properties under development / construction at CHF 158 million (31 Dec 2024: CHF 149 million)

Total income (defined as rental income and other income) for Investment properties in operation for the 3-month period 2025 amounts to CHF 16.9 million (3-months 2024: CHF 16.7 million)

Total bank debt as at 31 March 2025 is CHF 662 million (31 Dec 2024: CHF 662 million)

The IFRS NAV stands at CHF 798 million as at 31 March 2025 (31 Dec 2024: CHF 820 million) 1 In line with the Q1 / 3-month 2025 report published today by EPIC co-founder and indirect majority shareholder Alrov Group on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

Financial calendar Half-Year Report 2025: 25 August 2025 Selected high level numbers YTD 30 September 2025: 25 November 2025

Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch About EPIC Suisse AG EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

