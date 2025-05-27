Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has expanded its Bitcoin integration to boost the speed and efficiency of cross-chain NFT distribution. This strategic enhancement allows creators to leverage Bitcoin's network strength while maintaining seamless interoperability with other major chains.

The updated infrastructure improves asset routing and wrapping for Bitcoin-based NFTs, enabling faster transfers and smoother interaction with Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and XRP. With Colle AI's real-time automation engine, creators can now design and launch NFTs backed by Bitcoin while enjoying intelligent deployment logic and reduced operational complexity.

Colle AI's intelligent backend optimizes UTXO-based handling and ensures consistent asset behavior across networks. This improvement simplifies the technical requirements of Bitcoin-powered NFTs, giving creators and developers the tools to scale projects with speed and precision.

By amplifying Bitcoin's role in its multichain system, Colle AI reinforces its commitment to efficient, AI-driven NFT creation-bringing together performance, accessibility, and innovation across the evolving Web3 landscape.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

