Basel, Switzerland, 27 May 2025 - Prior to reporting its Half-Year Results 2025 on 23 July 2025, Lonza is today providing comparative financials for 2024 to reflect its One Lonza operating model, which became effective on 1 April 2025. Designed to support the One Lonza vision and strategy, the new organizational structure comprises three CDMO Business Platforms, which manage multiple technology platforms:
The Capsules & Health Ingredients business continues to operate in its existing structure.
Aligned to the One Lonza organizational structure, the updated financials for 2024 provide investors with comparable figures for the Half-Year 2025 reporting, which will be published on 23 July 2025, and the Full-Year 2025 reporting.
The 2024 Comparative Financials Report can be viewed here.
