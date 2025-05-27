Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Half Year Results

Lonza Publishes 2024 Comparative Financials Under One Lonza Organizational Structure



27-May-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The One Lonza organizational structure became effective on 1 April 2025 and comprises three CDMO Business Platforms: Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis and Specialized Modalities

Lonza reports 2024 financials for the CDMO Business Platforms for sales, CORE EBITDA, CORE EBITDA margin and CapEx for the purpose of comparison ahead of reporting its Half-Year 2025 financial results

The Capsules & Health Ingredients business continues to operate in its existing structure Basel, Switzerland, 27 May 2025 - Prior to reporting its Half-Year Results 2025 on 23 July 2025, Lonza is today providing comparative financials for 2024 to reflect its One Lonza operating model, which became effective on 1 April 2025. Designed to support the One Lonza vision and strategy, the new organizational structure comprises three CDMO Business Platforms, which manage multiple technology platforms: Integrated Biologics comprises the Mammalian and Drug Product Services technologies, alongside the Licensing business

comprises the Mammalian and Drug Product Services technologies, alongside the Licensing business Advanced Synthesis comprises the Small Molecules and Bioconjugates technologies

comprises the Small Molecules and Bioconjugates technologies Specialized Modalities includes the Cell & Gene, mRNA, Microbial technologies and Bioscience products The Capsules & Health Ingredients business continues to operate in its existing structure. Aligned to the One Lonza organizational structure, the updated financials for 2024 provide investors with comparable figures for the Half-Year 2025 reporting, which will be published on 23 July 2025, and the Full-Year 2025 reporting. The 2024 Comparative Financials Report can be viewed here . About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of around 18,500 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.



Our company generated sales of CHF 6.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.9 billion in Full-Year 2024.

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Francesca Maguire

External Communications Lead

Lonza Group Ltd

francesca.maguire@lonza.com

