Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan commences first new Phase One Lionheart geothermal energy-lithium well
Start of drilling represents start of Phase One execution sub-surface works
Summary
Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented: "Start of drilling new production wells to grow current production represents achievement of yet another critical milestone for our Lionheart Project.
"Importantly, all preparatory works have been diligently carried out by the team and safety checks assessed by authorities. Local stakeholders have also been extensively consulted, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
"This development means Vulcan is one step closer to delivering our mission of establishing a sustainable, European-based lithium supply chain, delivering both baseload renewable heating and lithium production for electric vehicle batteries."
27.05.2025
|English
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
|WA 6000 Perth
|Australia
|dtydde@v-er.eu
|www.v-er.eu
|AU0000066086
|A2PV3A
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|2145854
2145854 27.05.2025 CET/CEST