South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has kicked off a tender for 1 GW of solar and 1. 25 GW of wind. The ceiling prices for solar contracts stands at KRW 157,307 ($113. 6)/MWh. South Korea's MOTIE has opened a tender for 1 GW of solar. The ministry has released the details of the procurement exercise, with a ceiling price of KRW 155,74 ($113. 6)/MWh for proposed solar projects. The ministry said this is a decrease on last year's cap of KRW 157,307/MWh, taking into account recent bidding competition rates and lower levelized cost of energy for PV. The tender also includes ...

