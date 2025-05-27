The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency said a project team testing new optical wireless energy receiver technology was able to transfer 800 W of power to a receiver 8. 6 km away in a 30 second transmission. It claims is a distance and power record amongst optical power beaming demonstration results. The U. S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced record results in a test campaign of a new optical power-beaming receiver. "The team recorded more than 800 watts of power delivered during a 30-second transmission from a laser 8. 6 kilometers (5. 3 miles) away," said DARPA. ...

