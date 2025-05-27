Modern Meadow to Unveil Newly Branded INNOVERA Leather Alternative at Global Fashion Summit

Modern Meadow will exhibit and present on the future of bio-design for luxury next-generation transformative materials

NUTLEY, N.J., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a leader in bio-design, announced it will showcase its next-generation material, newly branded as INNOVERA, at Global Fashion Summit, the leading international event for fashion sustainability. INNOVERA, formerly known as BIO-VERA®, will be Modern Meadow's primary material product going forward, aligning with the company's focus on offering the premier sustainable leather alternative in the market. During the June 3-5 Summit in Copenhagen, Modern Meadow will exhibit INNOVERA and its CEO, David Williamson, PhD, will participate in a panel discussion on "Bio-Design Futures."

"Innovation centered on bioengineering, nature-inspired proteins and commercial-scale solutions is essential to the future of fashion sustainability," said Dr. Williamson. "By dedicating our resources to INNOVERA, we are positioning Modern Meadow to drive sustainable change and deliver the most advanced leather alternative available. This singular focus allows us to scale commercial production more efficiently, deepen industry partnerships, and ensure that designers and brands have access to a luxurious, high-performance material that is beautiful and better for the planet."

INNOVERA is crafted using plant-based proteins, biopolymers and recycled rubber, achieving more than 80% renewable carbon content. Completely animal-free, INNOVERA replicates the look and feel of collagen found in leather, yet it is lightweight, twice as strong as traditional leather, and available in various colors, haptics and finishes. It requires no special preservation or storage conditions, which reduces complexity and costs, and is adaptable to any standard manufacturing process. Modern Meadow's commercial production capabilities make INNOVERA readily available to customers and simplify supply chain issues across the fashion, footwear, automotive and interior design spaces.

Dr. Williamson's Summit panel discussion will be moderated by Sourcing Journal's Sourcing and Labor Editor Jasmin Malik Chua and include Frank Fiedler, CEO of Heller-Leder and Helcor-Leder-Tec, and European Parliament Member Rasmus Nordqvist. The diversity of the panel - from bio-design to tannery to policy - emphasizes the importance of collaboration across the global leather ecosystem. Participants will discuss the need for reduced reliance on petrochemical inputs for fashion, focus on sustainable alternatives, how renewable carbon content materials are transforming luxury landscapes, and how the unique properties of plants can be harnessed for creativity. The discussion will take place at the Concert Hall Stage on June 5, 12:15-12:50 pm.

Dr. Williamson added, "I invite Summit attendees to experience how INNOVERA is creating harmony between innovation and tradition with tanneries and brands."

To learn more, visit Modern Meadow at the Summit in Booth 08 of the Innovation Forum.

About Modern Meadow & INNOVERA

INNOVERA is the transformative material crafted using plant-based proteins, biopolymers and recycled rubber, resulting in more than 80% renewable carbon content. Completely animal-free, INNOVERA is masterfully engineered to replicate the look and feel of the collagen found in leather. Developed by the bio-design company Modern Meadow (Nutley, New Jersey, USA), INNOVERA redefines what's possible across the automotive, footwear, furniture and fashion accessories spaces, creating high-performance products with a lower environmental impact. Versatile, functional, immediately scalable and adaptable to any process, INNOVERA flows seamlessly with creativity: a material that works in perfect harmony with the legacy of tanneries and brands, without compromising on quality or performance. For more information, visit innovera-world.com or follow the company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

