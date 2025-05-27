Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
27.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6

To:The FCA

Date:27 May 2025

Name of applicant:

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return:

From: 26 November 2024

To: 23 May 2025

Balance under scheme from previous return:

3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:

n/a

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

n/a

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period

3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission

94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period

241,822,801

Name of contact:

Mr Kevin Mayger

Address of contact:

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL

Telephone number of contact:

0207 743 1098

SIGNED BY Mr K Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Company Secretary



© 2025 PR Newswire
