DJ SWEF: Notice of AGM

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Notice of AGM 27-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (Ticker: SWEF) Publication and posting of AGM Notice and Proxy Form Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that its Twelfth Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on 12 June 2025 at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HL (or such other location in Guernsey as may be determined by the directors and notified to shareholders). In connection with this meeting, copies of the following documents will be sent to shareholders: -- Notice of the Twelfth Annual General Meeting; and -- Proxy Form for the Twelfth Annual General Meeting. The Notice of the Twelfth Annual General Meeting, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which has now been published, and the Company's Articles of Incorporation are all available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at http://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. These documents, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at National Storage Mechanism | FCA. Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the Annual General Meeting may do so by submitting such questions by email to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited, the Company's secretary, ahead of the Annual General Meeting at Starwood@apexgroup.com until 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. Questions and answers will be announced on the London Stock Exchange. The Board will ensure that Shareholders are given as much notice as possible of any proposed changes to the format of the Annual General Meeting. The location of the Annual General Meeting may need to be reconsidered closer to the time and the Company will update Shareholders of any changes via an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and through the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 20 3530 3630 E: starwood@apexgroup.com Jefferies International Limited Gaudi Le Roux Harry Randall Ollie Nott T: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BTZJM644 Category Code: NOA TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 390434 EQS News ID: 2144916 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)