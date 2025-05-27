Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
27.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Notice of AGM

DJ SWEF: Notice of AGM 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Notice of AGM 
27-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(Ticker: SWEF) 
 
Publication and posting of AGM Notice and Proxy Form 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that its Twelfth Annual General Meeting will be 
held at 9:30 a.m. on 12 June 2025 at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HL (or such other 
location in Guernsey as may be determined by the directors and notified to shareholders). 
 
In connection with this meeting, copies of the following documents will be sent to shareholders: 
   -- Notice of the Twelfth Annual General Meeting; and 
   -- Proxy Form for the Twelfth Annual General Meeting. 
The Notice of the Twelfth Annual General Meeting, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for 
the year ended 31 December 2024, which has now been published, and the Company's Articles of Incorporation are all 
available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at http://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. These documents, 
the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 have also been 
submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at National Storage Mechanism | FCA. 
Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the Annual General Meeting may do so by 
submitting such questions by email to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited, the Company's secretary, 
ahead of the Annual General Meeting at Starwood@apexgroup.com until 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. Questions 
and answers will be announced on the London Stock Exchange. 
The Board will ensure that Shareholders are given as much notice as possible of any proposed changes to the format of 
the Annual General Meeting. The location of the Annual General Meeting may need to be reconsidered closer to the time 
and the Company will update Shareholders of any changes via an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service 
and through the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 20 3530 3630 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Jefferies International Limited 
 
Gaudi Le Roux 
Harry Randall 
Ollie Nott 
T: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market 
of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the 
Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BTZJM644 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  390434 
EQS News ID:  2144916 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2144916&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
