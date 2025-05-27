Flipster Reveals Middle East Expansion Plans and Appoints Regional Leadership to Bolster Crypto Trading

PANAMA CITY, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster , a global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced its expansion into the Middle East region with the appointment of a regional head to drive innovation in this high-potential market.

The expansion is set against a regional backdrop ripe with growth opportunities. The Middle East region emerged as a global hub for cryptocurrency adoption with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessing 42% year-on-year growth in crypto transactions last year alone. Supported by progressive regulations, a thriving fintech ecosystem, and a skilled talent pool, the region continues to solidify its position as a financial powerhouse, offering global players access to strategic business networks and capital.

Benjamin Grolimund joins Flipster from Rain, the first fully regulated Virtual Assets Brokerage and Custodian in the Middle East, bringing nearly two decades of experience scaling business operations and driving compliant digital assets innovation in the region. Prior to this, Ben was the founder and CEO of Finally Technologies, and the Regional Head of MEA at Bloomberg.

Appointed as General Manager of the UAE, Benjamin will oversee the firm's business and operational strategies in the region. His appointment comes at a pivotal growth phase for Flipster, reinforcing its commitment to providing traders of all experience levels with seamless, global access to crypto trading.

Expanding into the Middle East marks a natural progression in Flipster's global strategy, driven by the region's strong demand for digital assets and a highly engaged, informed investor base. This move builds on the platform's strong performance in 2024, which included an 856% increase in trading volume across existing markets. With Benjamin's leadership, Flipster is well-positioned to support the region's growing digital asset ecosystem and confidently execute its vision for strategic expansion in this high-growth market.

"Joining Flipster at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a bold vision for the future of digital asset trading," said Benjamin Grolimund, General Manager of the UAE at Flipster. "The Middle East's progressive regulatory environment and commitment to financial innovation provide an ideal foundation for responsible growth. My focus will be on establishing a strong, compliant, and operationally sound presence in the region-ensuring we build with integrity, safety, and long-term scalability. I'm proud to be part of a team that is setting new standards in the industry and driving the next phase of global expansion."

Flipster's expansion into the Middle East signals its commitment to work with regulators, industry partners, and the broader community. This move aims to shape the future of digital assets while ensuring traders worldwide stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market, all while maintaining the highest standards of compliance in the region.

About Flipster

Flipster is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that delivers fast, secure, and intuitive access to digital assets. With over 350 trading pairs across spot and perpetual futures markets, Flipster combines zero trading fees, tight spreads, and up to 100x leverage to give users a powerful edge in any market condition.

Users can trade and earn simultaneously-with USDT used for trading continuing to earn APR rewards-maximizing capital efficiency without sacrificing execution.

Designed with a focus on security and a user-first experience, Flipster delivers the speed, transparency, and reliability traders need to move with confidence.

Over the past year, Flipster's trading volume grew 856%, and total user assets increased by more than 6,000%, solidifying its position as a leading derivatives trading platform.

Learn more at flipster.io or follow X.

Press Contact:

pr@flipster.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695739/Benjamin_Grolimund_General_Manager_UAE_Flipster.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flipster-reveals-middle-east-expansion-plans-and-appoints-regional-leadership-to-bolster-crypto-trading-302465021.html