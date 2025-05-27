Bulgaria has completed a 496 MWh battery energy storage system, billed as the largest in the European Union. Crews completed the project in six months with backing from local authorities. From ESS News Bulgaria has inaugurated a 124 MW/496. 2 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in the town of Lovech, described by the Ministry of Energy as the largest such installation currently operating in the European Union. The system is made up of 111 battery containers and was developed by Advance Green Energy AD, a company owned by brothers Kiril and Georgi Domuschiev. Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...