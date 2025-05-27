Anzeige
WKN: A1W92K | ISIN: KYG4820C1309
PR Newswire
27.05.2025
Inspur Communications Information: Inspur's Data Center Liquid-Cooling Solutions Drive Energy Savings and Consumption Reduction

JINAN, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the explosive growth of AI is pushing the global energy system to its limits. As of 2024, data centers worldwide consumed 415 TWh of electricity-approximately 1.5 percent of total global power usage. Meanwhile, effective heat dissipation has emerged as a critical bottleneck limiting data-center performance. Traditional air-cooling technologies can no longer keep pace with the thermal demands of increasingly high-power-density equipment. Against this backdrop, liquid-cooling solutions-renowned for their energy efficiency, high reliability and stability-are revolutionizing data-center thermal management.

As an innovative direction in data center thermal management, liquid-cooling technologies fall broadly into two categories: indirect and direct approaches. Today's industry leaders are the cold-plate liquid-cooling system and immersion-cooling system, each representing a peak in its respective class and serving as the preferred option for operators seeking to reduce costs and boost efficiency.

To meet the twin challenges of lowering overall energy consumption and ensuring stable, high-performance operation, Inspur Communications & Information has launched a comprehensive liquid-cooling product line and solutions portfolio, covering both cold-plate and immersion-cooling architectures. Inspur's offerings are engineered to support the high-density computing requirements of new data-center builds and intelligent-compute upgrades alike.

Inspur's cold-plate solution spans from 15 kW to 1.4 MW of cooling capacity and includes rack-mount, in-row and room-level modules to suit virtually any deployment. Integrated with an AI-driven feedforward/feedback hybrid control platform, the system achieves three times faster response than conventional controllers, enabling a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of = 1.15. To date, Inspur's cold-plate liquid-cooling solutions have been deployed in multiple projects. In one leading telecom operator's data-center installation, they delivered over an eightfold increase in per-rack power density, drove substantial gains in overall energy efficiency, and reduced the PUE by 23%.

For ultra-high-density IT environments, Inspur's immersion-cooling system employs a high-performance dielectric coolant within sealed tanks accommodating 12U to 60U racks, supporting up to 150 kW per cabinet. It combines outstanding energy-saving performance with industry-leading reliability, ease of maintenance and intelligent management features.

By delivering both indirect and direct liquid-cooling innovations, Inspur is not only addressing today's critical thermal and energy-efficiency challenges but also accelerating the industry's shift toward greener, low-carbon, high-reliability data centers. Looking ahead, Inspur Communications & Information will continue to advance liquid-cooling technology, providing robust support for data-center projects around the world.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inspurs-data-center-liquid-cooling-solutions-drive-energy-savings-and-consumption-reduction-302465601.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
