Australia's energy market regulator will implement new grid access standards in August 2025 to streamline and cut costs for renewable energy connections. From pv magazine Australia The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) has released the first of two major reforms to the National Electricity Market (NEM) access standards, which it said are fit for the evolving electricity generation landscape to ensure grid security and fair access. Starting Aug. 21, 2025, the reforms will address technical connection standards and the rising demand from energy-intensive facilities such as AI-driven data ...

