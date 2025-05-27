Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 09:54 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solid Innovation for Green Tomorrow! XCMG Excavator Hosts 7th International Customer Festival in Xuzhou

XUZHOU, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th XCMG International Customer Festival was held in Xuzhou, China, at XCMG's state-of-the-art intelligent excavator manufacturing hub. The event highlighted next-generation smart, application-specific, and eco-conscious solutions through product showcases, hands-on demonstrations, and collaborative technical exchanges. Industry partners and customers from across the globe gathered to explore the latest innovations driving sustainable construction practices.

XCMG Excavator Hosts 7th International Customer Festival in Xuzhou

From Achievements to Co-Creation: XCMG Debuts Full Line of Low-Emission Excavators

At the event, XCMG Excavator introduced 10 next-generation models powered by battery electric, and hybrid. Ranging from 1.5 to 70 tons, this comprehensive lineup underscores the company's ongoing commitment to green transformation and robust sustainable product portfolio, in support of China's Dual-Carbon goals.

In the live demonstration zone, customers test-drove the XE215EV electric excavator and praised its seamless maneuverability, responsive powertrain, and quiet operation - capabilities that align with today's demands for productivity and operator comfort on job sites.

Of note, customers from Northern Europe participated in technical discussions with XCMG's R&D team to refine machine functionalities and explore technological improvements. The collaboration is aimed at developing tailored solutions that address evolving market requirements worldwide.

From Products to Jobsite Solutions: XCMG Excavator Creates Real-World Operator Experiences

"I've operated the XE135F in Indonesia's rainforests-it's incredibly intuitive and adaptable," an Indonesian customer remarked at the forestry equipment exhibit, drawing enthusiastic nods from other attendees. The event featured scenario-based zones showcasing static displays of forestry machinery, material handling solutions, and multi-attachment applications, alongside live demonstrations of earthmoving and steep-slope operations. The simulations gave customers a chance to evaluate the performance and durability of XCMG excavators in challenging field conditions.

Interactive operator challenges, including "Excavator Basketball" and "Precision Hoop Drills", energized attendees. A participant skillfully navigated the XE60G compact excavator to back-to-back victories in a precision control contest, drawing roars of approval. These innovative, hands-on activities deepened customer engagement, underscoring the machines' exceptional performance and operational excellence.

From Collaboration to Shared Success: XCMG Excavator Paves the Way for Global Partnership Growth

At the festival, one of XCMG's Indonesian distributors reflected on their two-decade partnership, noting that since the first equipment delivery in 2005, the alliance has deployed over 8,000 units. He cited XCMG's relentless innovation and custom-engineered solutions as key drivers for their continued collaboration.

XCMG Excavator also hosted dedicated dealer workshops focused on equipment applications, market insights, and strategies for aftersales support. Looking ahead, XCMG Excavator reaffirmed its commitment to global collaboration, building on its "Scenario + Product" approach to convert customer needs into shared value and sustainable growth.

For more information of XCMG Excavator, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/solution/excavatots.htm.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696510/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solid-innovation-for-green-tomorrow-xcmg-excavator-hosts-7th-international-customer-festival-in-xuzhou-302465611.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.