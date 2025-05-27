PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , the most highly trusted source for AI-based analysis of scientific literature to support product decisions, is pleased to spotlight its collaboration with Powers Scientific , a trusted provider of laboratory incubators. By integrating Bioz Badges into their website, Powers Scientific is streamlining how researchers access publication-based evidence for their widely used rodent incubators.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on the Powers Scientific Website

For years, researchers have relied on Powers Scientific's incubators for precise and reliable environmental control in animal studies. Now, with Bioz Prime Badges embedded onto their product webpages, customers can instantly view citations from peer-reviewed publications that feature Powers Scientific's equipment, no need to ask for references or search manually.

"People used to contact us regularly asking for citations on our rodent incubators," said Travis Bartholomew from Powers Scientific. "Since adding Bioz Badges, that's no longer necessary. The data is right there for them to see, and it's been really nice not having to compile that information manually."

This effortless visibility into real-world product usage helps researchers feel confident in their purchasing decisions while reducing the workload for sales and support teams.

"Powers Scientific is a great example of how Bioz Badges enhance both the researcher experience and internal efficiency," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz. "Their incubators are already trusted in labs around the world, and now their credibility is even more visible to their customers."

The addition of Bioz Badges not only enhances transparency but also strengthens Powers Scientific's digital presence by surfacing high-quality publication content directly on their product webpages. This citation-based approach aligns with how today's researchers vet equipment, by seeking trusted, peer-reviewed validation, making it easier for them to choose Powers Scientific with confidence. Together, Bioz and Powers Scientific are making it faster and easier for scientists to validate equipment, with real publication evidence available at the point of decision.

About Bioz



Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Powers Scientific

Powers Scientific has been manufacturing high-quality laboratory incubators for over 30 years, with specialized offerings including lighted, refrigerated, and rodent-specific models. Known for durability and precision, Powers Scientific's equipment supports critical research at universities, pharmaceutical labs, and government institutions worldwide.

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

