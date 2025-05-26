On May 26, 2025, Lipidor AB was declared bankrupt by the Stockholm District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares and warrants of Lipidor AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares and warrants is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: LIPI ISIN code: SE0012558617 Order book ID: 180863

Short name: LIPI TO2 ISIN code: SE0022240388 Order book ID: 341891

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.