The CEO of Visa Europe and former Deputy Governor and COO of the Bank of England joins leading private markets fund servicer

The appointment of Ms. Hogg underscores Alter Domus' ambitious vision and commitment to driving innovation for private markets asset managers and their investors worldwide

Alter Domus, the leading global provider of tech-enabled fund services for the private equity, real assets and private debt sectors, today appointed Charlotte Hogg as CEO. After a distinguished career of over 25 years in financial services, across both the public and private sectors, Ms. Hogg joins Alter Domus from mid-summer.

Ms. Hogg succeeds Doug Hart who has served as CEO since 2019. Her appointment follows that of Mark Wiseman, the former Global Head of BlackRock's Active Equities business and Chairman of BlackRock's Alternatives business. He was also the former President and CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

These appointments and other recent high-caliber hires, reflect both the scale of Alter Domus' achievements and the scope of its future ambitions as the business seeks to cement its position as the leading service partner to alternative asset managers. Private markets have become one of the main engines of global economic expansion and Alter Domus is committed to helping investment firms navigate complexity, scale sustainably, and accelerate growth for clients and the broader economy.

Charlotte Hogg said: "I'm excited to join Alter Domus. As a business, it was founded on the knowledge that private markets offer incredible long-term growth opportunities for investors and would therefore require best in class services. Alter Domus' leaders have met that challenge and have established a strong and resilient platform. The opportunity now is to build on that. Alter Domus' commitment to delivering technological innovation, outstanding client experience and private markets know-how will make the business an invaluable partner for asset managers as they continue to scale and expand their offerings. I look forward to working with Alter Domus' clients across the US, Europe and Asia."

Mark Wiseman, Chairman of Alter Domus, said: "Alter Domus plays a vital role within the private markets' community. It is crucial the business continues to evolve to meet the ever-growing needs of our international client base. Charlotte's appointment is a pivotal moment in the development of Alter Domus. The depth of her experience in financial services across both sides of the Atlantic will enable her to play a transformative role and galvanise our teams globally we're delighted to have her on board. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Alter Domus, I wish to thank Doug for his exceptional years of service in building the firm."

Doug Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Alter Domus, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome someone of the caliber of Charlotte Hogg as the CEO of Alter Domus. Charlotte shares our strategic vision and dedication to the delivery of first-class client service, and operational and technological expertise that helped our Assets under Administration more than treble to $3.0 trillion during my tenure as CEO."

Alongside Mr. Wiseman as Chair, Ms. Hogg as CEO and the Leadership team, the Alter Domus board will continue to draw upon the expertise of its majority investor Cinven and other shareholders including Permira and the original founders of the firm. Mr. Doug Hart will stay on at Alter Domus in an advisory capacity as Vice-Chair of Debt Capital Markets.

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, private debt, and corporate services for the alternative investment industry with more than 5,700 employees across 39 offices globally. Solely dedicated to alternatives, Alter Domus offers fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

For more information on Alter Domus please visit www.alterdomus.com and LinkedIn.

About Cinven

Cinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class global and European companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT).

For additional information on Cinven please visit www.cinven.com and LinkedIn.

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm that backs successful businesses with growth ambitions. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds across two core asset classes, private equity and credit, with total committed capital of approximately €80bn.

For more information, visit www.permira.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250526691796/en/

Contacts:

Media:

alterdomus@peregrinecommunications.com