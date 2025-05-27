Mida Solutions Rebrands as NUSO Italia, Offering Enhanced Cloud Communications Capabilities

NUSO, a global provider of business communications and collaboration solutions, announces the rebranding of its subsidiary, Mida Solutions, to NUSO Italia Srl, strengthening its presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

NUSO Italia's expanded offerings in the EMEA region enable partners to deliver a broader, more competitive communications offering. By integrating NUSO's scalable Unified Communications portfolio with NUSO Italia's (formerly Mida Solutions) established contact center and compliance recording capabilities, partners can provide a full suite of services including voice, messaging, collaboration, mobility, and compliance recording designed to meet complex business requirements. This move improves partner access to advanced solutions, shortens deployment cycles, and creates new opportunities for market expansion.

"We've expanded further into EMEA in response to strong NUSO reseller demand," said Matt Siemens, CEO of NUSO. "We are actively working to support our Partners in driving their customers' digital transformation."

Following the December 2023 acquisition of Mida Solutions and NUSO Italia's registration as a licensed service provider in Italy, the company now offers:

Hosted Voice SIP Trunking : Cloud-native solutions with advanced voice, messaging, collaboration, mobility, and web-based admin tools.

: Cloud-native solutions with advanced voice, messaging, collaboration, mobility, and web-based admin tools. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) : Multichannel customer engagement, real-time analytics, intelligent call routing, and support for hybrid workforces.

: Multichannel customer engagement, real-time analytics, intelligent call routing, and support for hybrid workforces. Compliance Recording : Secure audio/screenshare/video recording with AI-driven transcription and sentiment analysis.

: Secure audio/screenshare/video recording with AI-driven transcription and sentiment analysis. Comprehensive Communications Suite: Combined with UCaaS, SIP Trunking, and ownership of a global carrier network built on a cloud-native platform, NUSO offers unmatched flexibility and ease of partnership for MSPs and system integrators.

"NUSO is unique in the market combining carrier-grade infrastructure with a robust UC and contact center offering," said Marco Cortese, Director of Sales, Europe. "The combination of services from NUSO and NUSO Italia creates a powerful value proposition for our partners and their customers."

NUSO Italia Srl will continue to serve its existing customers and expand its reach with the support of its dedicated local team, now backed by NUSO's global resources and investments.

About NUSO

NUSO connects businesses with their customers simply, reliably, and affordably. Focused on small and midsize businesses, NUSO delivers advanced Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) solutions without the complexity or cost of traditional enterprise-grade platforms. Known for its resilient, redundant infrastructure and responsive support, NUSO maintains an ISO 27001:2022 certification, underlining its commitment to secure and reliable global communication services.

Learn more at www.nuso.cloud

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250527061864/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Serena Rigato

Marketing Communications

+39 049760185

marketing@nuso.cloud