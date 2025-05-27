BC Platforms Appoints Senior Product and Marketing Executives to Further Advance Global Expansion and Real-World Data Leadership

ZURICH, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a technology company pioneering the future of global Real-World Data (RWD) excellence, today announced the appointment of Keith Collier as Chief Product Officer and Michele Lichtenfield as EVP & Head of Global Marketing. Keith and Michele will work with other senior leaders to expand the Company's global impact and deliver groundbreaking products that redefine the future of scalable and secure RWD solutions.

Keith Collier, a seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of experience, will lead Product Strategy and Development for the life sciences and healthcare sectors. He has previously led global product management, digital transformation, and business growth initiatives across the life sciences, intellectual property, and scholarly publishing industries. Before joining BC Platforms, he held several senior leadership positions at Clarivate, including Senior Vice President of Products. His extensive career also includes product leadership roles at Research Square, Thomson Reuters, and Accenture.

Michele Lichtenfield will lead global marketing strategy, brand development, and market expansion initiatives at BC Platforms. With more than two decades of global experience in healthcare, technology and life sciences, Michele has a proven track record of building compelling brand narratives, enhancing company positioning and driving highly effective go-to-market strategies. Prior to joining BC Platforms, she held senior marketing roles at Signify Health, Clarivate, ERT (now Clario), and IMS Health (now IQVIA), among others, where she spearheaded integrated marketing programs that opened new markets and consistently drove growth.

"Keith and Michele's appointments have come at a transformational time - for both the life sciences and healthcare industries as well as BC Platforms," said Mukhtar Ahmed, CEO, BC Platforms. "As the Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence partner-of-choice for both healthcare and life sciences, strengthening our product portfolio, strategy, and development with Keith's insight and leadership, and extending our global reach and impact with Michele's deep marketing experience will propel our growth and expansion, ultimately delivering the future of global Real-World Data excellence."

Keith Collier, Chief Product Officer at BC Platforms, said: "The convergence of technology, Real-World Data, and unmet market need presents a unique opportunity to transform the way BC Platforms serves our customers with our proven expertise in life sciences. The Company's mission to help customers accelerate the pace of medical innovation and improve health outcomes also resonates deeply with me. I look forward to taking our Real-World Data and federated architecture solutions to the next level as we help organizations succeed in today's highly dynamic environment."

Michele Lichtenfeld, EVP & Head of Global Marketing, BC Platforms, stated: "I am thrilled to be joining BC Platforms at such an exciting moment in its journey. The Company has truly unique offerings that address some of the industry's most challenging issues. I look forward to building on BC Platforms' legacy of innovation and bringing its transformative Real-World Data capabilities to life in bold, creative ways."

In February 2025, the Company announced the appointment of Mukhtar Ahmed as its new CEO to lead the expansion of its global real-world data ecosystem, accelerate the development of AI-driven analytics, and deepen strategic partnerships.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a technology company pioneering the future of global Real-World Data (RWD) excellence. Our data and analytical products, combined with our specialized industry knowledge, enable our customers to accelerate the pace of medical innovation and health outcomes through collaborative research and unmatched data insights.

We have the unique ability to provide unmatched access to global, research-ready, regulatory-grade patient data. This is enabled by an end-to-end software stack encompassing the full RWD value chain with a unique federated and AI-enabled solution architecture, including deep expertise in Trusted Research Environments (TREs). We work at the highest standards of privacy and security (GDPR+) and our data and platforms have proven global scalability across the life sciences and healthcare.

Founded in 1997, we have a strong scientific heritage and a global track record of excellence, working in close collaboration with a network of world-leading researchers, developers, and major industry partners. Our global operations include our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, as well as sites in Finland, US, UK, Singapore, Sweden, and France. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media enquiries, please contact:

BC Platforms

Bettina Taxell, Head of Marketing Operations

bettina.taxell@bcplatforms.com

www.bcplatforms.com

SciTribe

Dr. Priya Kalia, Managing Director

priya@scitribe.life

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696349/BC_Platforms_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bc-platforms-appoints-senior-product-and-marketing-executives-to-further-advance-global-expansion-and-real-world-data-leadership-302465379.html