Toyota City, Japan, May 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will begin construction on the Shinagawa Station West Exit Area District A New Construction Plan (tentative name; hereinafter, the "Plan"), which it is carrying out together with Keikyu Corporation (Keikyu), on May 31, 2025. Toyota will open a new Tokyo Head Office in FY2030 in a planned building located in front of Shinagawa Station, one of the most important transportation hubs in Japan.Toyota aims to fully transform itself into a mobility company that delivers smiles and happiness to people around the world, focusing on two major themes: carbon neutrality and expanding the value of mobility. The new Tokyo Head Office will be a key base in leading these initiatives and will be positioned as a place for people to gather and generate synergy. It will also serve as a center for collaborative creation with a diverse group of partners both inside and outside the company, thereby becoming a domestic and international hub.More specifically, it will be an engineer-first environment that serves as a development base for software, AI, and other forms of intelligence, complete with functions that enable development while seeing and touching actual mobility vehicles and a layout that enables open communication across all levels.In addition, Toyota will strive to enhance the facility's welfare benefit functions and consider implementing a Genki-KukanTM*, where employees can work alongside plants, among other measures to create a space that encourages good workplace mental and physical well-being for staff to take on challenges.*A kukan (space) research project that promotes well-being by incorporating the power of nature into daily life.It includes design research on the visual effect of plant leaf shapes, air quality research to clarify the function of microorganisms and chemical substances released by plants in the forest air, etcPrior to the start of construction, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 23.Keikyu President Yukihiro Kawamata commented, "This year marks 100 years since our railway began operations in this area (Takanawa). As the first step towards the next 100 years, we are committed to collaborating with Toyota, a world-leading mobility company, to contribute to the development of Shinagawa as an international exchange hub that will play a leading role in Japan's future. Starting with this plan, we aim to gradually advance community development and transform the area around Shinagawa Station into a connection hub that moves the hearts of people and the world."Toyota President Koji Sato said, "The new Tokyo Head Office will be a key base for Toyota's transformation into a Mobility Company. We will create an environment where diverse talents can come together and unleash their creativity, accelerating our efforts to enrich lives through mobility. Furthermore, aiming to be 'Best-in-town,' we are committed to contributing to the further development of the Shinagawa Station area, firmly rooted in the local community."Toyota will continue to collaborate with Keikyu to take on urban development in the area.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.