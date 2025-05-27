Trifork Group AG: Trifork appoints Charmaine Carmichael to the newly created position as Group COO and UK Director

Press release

Trifork appoints Charmaine Carmichael to the newly created position as Group COO and UK Director

London, United Kingdom - 27 May 2025

Trifork - an international technology innovation partner for enterprises and public organisations - today announces the appointment of Charmaine Carmichael as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Director of Trifork UK.

Charmaine Carmichael brings over 25 years of executive technology leadership experience, having driven global business transformation, strategic innovation, and corporate governance across Fortune 500 companies, high-growth start-ups, and venture-backed technology firms.

Prior to joining Trifork, she served as Managing Director and Partner at McKinsey & Company for five years. As a member of the global senior leadership team in McKinsey's digital business-building practice, Charmaine played a pivotal role in leading product-driven initiatives for global companies across sectors including banking, insurance, investment management, energy, and automotive.

Before McKinsey, Charmaine was Managing Director and Partner at BCG Digital Ventures for four years, where she led business creation and venture-building efforts. She had several additional global leadership roles including Digital Insurance as well as being the Chief People Partner for BCGDV. Her prior executive experience also includes two years as Global Senior Vice President at Nokia, leading global go-to-market operations, and six years as Managing Director and Vice President at Research in Motion (BlackBerry), where she was responsible for all EMEA operations, marketing, and sales.

Charmaine has also held multiple board and committee chairperson positions, including five years at Blue Prism Plc, an AI-driven robotic process automation company, where she played a key role in its £49 million IPO in 2016 (acquired and delisted in 2022 by SS&C for £1.25 billion). Additionally, she served for seven years on the board of GBG Plc, a UK-listed identity data intelligence company with a current market value of £675 million.

As Group COO, Charmaine will be responsible for shaping and executing Trifork's global growth strategy, including strengthening strategic partnerships with technology inventors and driving the organisational transition toward a product-centric future. Concurrently, as Director of Trifork UK, she will lead the recently restructured UK operations through a unified local go-to-market strategy.

"I'm pleased to welcome Charmaine to the leadership team at Trifork. She will play a central role in our journey toward becoming a product-led and globally leading innovation and technology implementation partner. Her strategic understanding of C-level priorities and experience in large-scale digital transformations will be instrumental in driving our business model towards shared value creation through long-term partnerships," says Jørn Larsen, Founder and CEO of Trifork Group.

"I'm honoured to join Trifork at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey. Trifork's bold vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to innovation create a unique platform for building the intelligent solutions of tomorrow. I'm excited to work with our highly talented teams and help drive our evolution into a global, product-led organisation - one that partners with customers to unlock new possibilities through transformative technologies," says Charmaine Carmichael.

Charmaine Carmichael joins Trifork on 1 July 2025.

Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,215 professionals across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specialises in designing, building, and operating advanced software across sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.

Photo

Charmaine Carmichael