Li Zhenguo, president of Chinese PV manufacturer Longi, has resigned to focus on research and development, citing personal work arrangements. Li Zhenguo, the president of Chinese PV manufacturer Longi, has resigned from his position. "Li Zhenguo's resignation is mainly due to his personal work arrangements," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "After his resignation, he will continue to serve as the president of the company's central R&D institute and the chief technology officer of the technology management center, and he will be in charge of the company's R&D and technology management ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...