The research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 66 of the solar cell efficiency tables. There are 17 new results reported in the new version. The international research group led by Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia has published Version 66 of the "Solar Cell Efficiency Tables" in Progress in Photovoltaics. The scientists said they have added 21 new results to the new tables since December. The tables include the record efficiency of 27. 81% achieved by Chinese manufacturer Longi for its hybrid interdigitated back contact (HIBC) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...