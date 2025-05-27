India added 5. 93 GW of utility-scale solar in the first quarter of 2025, up 12. 2% from the previous quarter, says JMK Research. Rooftop installations contributed another 1. 34 GW. From pv magazine India India installed 5. 93 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in the January-March 2025 period, marking a 12. 2% increase from the previous quarter. Around 1. 34 GW of rooftop solar capacity was also added during the same period, according to the "India RE Quarterly Update" for the January-March 2025 period by JMK Research. India added 16. 9 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in the fiscal year ending ...

