Max Stock Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue Increased 8.3% to ILS 339.1 million; Comparable Store Sales Increased 3.0%

GAAP Net Income Increased 11.0% to ILS 31.8 million

Gross Profit Increased 8.1% to ILS 143.3 million

CAESAREA, Israel, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Summary

Revenue increased 8.3% to ILS 339.1 million.

Gross profit increased 8.1% to ILS 143.3 million.

Comparable store sales increased 3.0%.

Net income (100%) increased 11.0% to ILS 31.8 million.

Adjusted EPS1 (attributable to shareholders) increased 12.6% to ILS 0.21.

Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 11.7% to ILS 47.9 million.

Ori Max, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our business accelerated as the first quarter progressed and the pace of growth further increased in April. We are pleased with our recent performance, especially as we are lapping strong multi-year comparisons. The combination of our merchandising and in-store experience strategies and new store additions, drove high-single digit revenue growth. At the same time, we increased profitability double digits through healthy gross margins and operating leverage, while also continuing to invest in the business. The results combined with the ILS 70 million dividend we distributed in April underscore the tremendous value we are generating for our shareholders."

First Quarter Results (2025 compared with 2024)

Revenue increased 8.3% to ILS 339.1 million in the first quarter 2025 as compared with revenue of ILS 313.2 million in the first quarter 2024. The increase over the same period last year was largely attributable to the opening of new branches combined with a 3.0% increase in comparable store sales driven by an increase in seasonal sales compared to the year-ago period. Sales in the period were also aided by a shift in timing of the Passover holiday into the first quarter of 2025, compared to being included in the second quarter of 2024. Comparable store sales increased 3.3% for the period January - April 2025 compared to January - April 2024 (no holiday timing impact), indicative of the growth rate of sales in Q1 accelerating in April 2025.

Gross profit increased 8.1% to ILS 143.3 million in the first quarter 2025 from ILS 132.5 million in the first quarter 2024. Gross margin was 42.3% in both periods. In the first quarter of 2025, increased logistics expense related to the temporary, concurrent operation of the Company's existing and new logistics centers was fully offset by trade and supply chain efficiency gains from the increase in direct imports versus locally sourced inventory (made possible thanks to the new logistics center), along with continued improvement in the terms of trade.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ILS 95.6 million in the first quarter 2025 from ILS 89.7 million in the first quarter 2024, primarily driven by an increase in expenses associated with new store additions in the period. However, as a percent of sales, Selling, general and administrative expenses declined from 28.6% in the first quarter 2024 to 28.2% in the first quarter 2025, due to operating leverage.

Other expenses totaled approximately ILS 4.0 million in the period due to a single branch lease liability, combined the derecognition of fixed assets related to the closing of the HaEshel logistics center (as part of the transition into the new logistic center) as well as the closing of the Portugal operations.

Interest expenses, net, decreased to ILS 0.8 million in the first quarter 2025 from ILS 4.9 million in the first quarter 2024, primarily related to income from hedging transactions and foreign currency differentials.

GAAP net income (100%) increased 11.0% to ILS 31.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared with GAAP net income (100%) of ILS 28.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EPS1 attributable to shareholders increased 12.6% to ILS 0.21 per share, in the first quarter of 2025, as compared with adjusted EPS attributable to shareholders of ILS 0.19 per share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 11.7% to ILS 47.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 from ILS 42.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared with 13.7% in the first quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance at March 31, 2025 was ILS 132.1 million compared with ILS 97.1 million at December 31, 2024 and ILS 149.4 million at March 31, 2024. The Company ended the first quarter of 2025 with total debt of ILS 43.8 million compared with total debt of ILS 47.1 million at December 31, 2024 and ILS 31.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Inventories at March 31, 2025 were ILS 208.2 million compared with ILS 240.6 million at December 31, 2024 and ILS 170.5 million at March 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase in inventory was due to an intentional build given the low inventory levels in 2023, new branch openings and increased scale and an increase in direct imports versus locally sourced inventory that ships from suppliers directly to stores.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on May 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss first quarter 2025 results (link). The conference call will also be accessible at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/.There will be a slide presentation that accompanies the call. The slides will be accessible at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Forward-Looking Statements

It should be emphasized that this report includes forward-looking information as defined under the Securities Law, 5728-1968. Forward-looking information is uncertain information regarding the future, including forecasts, projections, estimates or other information which refer to a future event or matter, the eventuation of which is uncertain and/or not within the Company's control. The forward-looking information included in this report is based on the current information held by the Company or its current assessments, as of the publication date of this report.

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited