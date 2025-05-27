UK mid-market private equity investment firm Limerston Capital, today announces the acquisition of CyberCrowd, a UK-based cyber security services specialist. This transaction marks the start of a new platform to create a new platform business alongside assets from an earlier cyber security acquisition that aims to create one of the UK's leading providers of cyber security and digital forensics services, for both public and private sector clients.

This strategic acquisition brings together two complementary businesses, supported by highly-skilled teams, to offer broader and more sophisticated services to clients across the UK. The new Group offers not only market-leading digital forensic and cell site capabilities, e-Discovery solutions and a proprietary forensic case management software, but also a 24/7 UK-based SOC offering, highly-accredited incident response solutions, and scaled cyber consultancy and penetration testing services.

The new Group will explore additional opportunities for expansion in the cyber security market, as it delivers seamless, end-to-end cyber resilience and digital capabilities for customers across a range of sectors, including those at the forefront of ensuring national security.

João Rosa, Founding Partner of Limerston Capital, commented: "We are delighted have completed the acquisition of CyberCrowd for our new cybersecurity platform investment. We believe that with this acquisition, we have formed a solid starting point for a platform in cyber security, which will bring sought-after service capabilities and end-markets to the Group. We look forward to working closely with Mike and the team to capitalise on the many opportunities ahead."

Mike Robinson, Managing Director of CyberCrowd, added: "It's great to be part of a business that genuinely helps to make our customers safer and more secure. We have achieved this by building a business that our staff are proud to be part of, one that we're pleased will continue over the coming years as we work on new objectives with Limerston."

"As the Group grows, we will be able to provide our clients with extended capabilities, increased technical depth, and access to a broader team of security professionals. I'm very excited to be sharing the next part of our journey with Limerston Capital and look forward to continued growth and opportunities for our colleagues and customers."

About Limerston Capital

Founded in 2015 by James Paget, João Rosa and Martim Avillez, London based Limerston Capital pursues control investments in UK mid-market companies and seeks to create value through the firm's buy-and-build and operationally focused model. The firm targets businesses with EBITDA of between £5 million and £15 million that have a solid value proposition, but have potential for operational improvements, have mispriced underlying returns on capital and provide opportunities for strategic repositioning via consolidation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250527805010/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Martim Avillez, Limerston Capital Founding Partner

martim.avillez@limerstoncap.com +44 (0)203 897 1860

Media:

Caroline Villiers cvilliers@keplercomms.com +44 (0)7808 585184

Charlotte Balbirnie cbalbirnie@keplercomms.com +44 (0)7989 528421