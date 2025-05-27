Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of its 2025 drill program at its 100% owned, 514km2 Kerkasha concession in Eritrea. Reverse Circulation and Diamond Drilling will continue to expand the known mineralization at the Aburna orogenic gold system, step out to test additional gold targets over the wider 7.2 km x 2.0 km Aburna area, as well as advancing the exploration at the Anagulu Copper-Gold porphyry prospect and the Tolegimja VMS prospect.

A Reverse Circulation (RC) rig has recently arrived on site and a Diamond Rig (DD) is being prepared. RC drilling is expected to commence during May 2025.

A Rotary Air Blast (RAB) program is currently underway.

The RAB drilling is focused initially on the Aburna Gold Prospect and will sample the hard rock/soil interface in areas of thick soil cover. Additional RAB drilling is planned for areas with thick soil cover at the Anagulu Copper-Gold Porphyry prospect and the Tolegimja VMS prospect. Alpha is currently conducting a minimum of 10,000m RAB programme at Aburna and Anagulu, which is approximately 1/3 complete.

The RC and DD drill program at Aburna is designed with three purposes;

to inll and extend known mineralization at the Hill 52, Central and Northeast prospects hosted within N45E trending folded metavolcanics, test potential mineralization on N10E trending structures related to the regional scale Aburna fault which cross cuts the regional N45E fabric, and to step out and test known targets on a regional scale over the Aburna Prospect. Some RC holes will serve as pre-collars for deeper DD holes.

At the Anagulu prospect, drilling will follow up on the 2024 programme, testing the potential for underlying cupola style Copper Gold mineralization.

The plan for 2025 is to complete a minimum 8,000m programme of DD/RC at Aburna, with an additional 2,000m targeting Anagulu. The rst phase of drilling at Aburna consists of 12 drillholes (1,755m) and is summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Initial RC drill collars at Aburna.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/253483_081abeeb04814b14_001full.jpg

Figure 1: Proposed drillholes in the rst priority grouping at the Aburna Gold Prospect.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/253483_081abeeb04814b14_002full.jpg

About Alpha

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries across its 100% owned, 514 km2 Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

The Aburna Gold Prospect is an exciting new gold discovery where recent drilling has conrmed a high- grade mineralized system, with grades including 18m @ 15.33 g/t Au, 16 m @ 14.07 g/t Au, 9 m @ 10 g/t Au and 23 m @ 6.74 g/t Au.

The Anagulu Gold-Copper Prospect includes recent drilling intersections of 108 m @ 1.24 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu and 49 m @ 2.42 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu within a porphyry unit mapped over at a >2 km strike length.

The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful mining and exploration professionals with long track records of establishing, building and successfully exiting a number of world class gold and base metal discoveries in Eritrea and across the wider Arabian Nubian Shield.

Qualied Person

All scientic and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna drill program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project has been reviewed, veried, and approved by Chris Bargmann CGeol FGS, consultant for Alpha and a "qualied person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Notes

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to future dataset interpretations, sampling, plans for its projects (including the Anagulu prospect), surveys related to Alpha's assets, and the Company's drilling program. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identied by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Alpha believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertain.es and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to Alpha's nancing efforts; risks associated with the business of Alpha given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the nancial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain nancing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities; those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

