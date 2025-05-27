Huawei Digital Power: Huawei Single SitePower Solution Creates Four Synergies to Accelerate Site Intelligence

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 9th Global ICT Energy Efficiency Summit in Dubai, Huawei showcased its next-generation digital and intelligent site power facility solution Single SitePower, which is set to drive the intelligent transformation of ICT energy infrastructure. Themed "Green Site, Building an Intelligent Future," the Summit brought together industry leaders and energy experts from leading operators, tower companies, and industry organizations worldwide gathered at the event to discuss the energy transition for greener ICT.

Global operators and tower companies are facing a wide range of energy challenges. The communications industry consumes 2.5% of the world's electricity, with base stations accounting for over 60%. Along with the rapid development of new technologies such as AI, network traffic and energy consumption are surging. Additionally, power shortages, aging infrastructure, and natural disasters put immense strain on network resilience and evolution. To help overcome these challenges, the Single SitePower solution leverages technological innovations to build four intelligent synergy systems, helping operators build simple, green, resilient, and safe sites.

Solar-Battery Synergy: Based on Huawei's iSolar green site solution, solar systems and lithium batteries can be deployed at sites to ensure diverse energy supplies, reducing the risk of site breakdown due to external energy environment changes. Moreover, the Solar-Battery Synergy technology enables the 100% integration of surplus solar energy, increasing the energy yield by 55% compared with the traditional solution.

Power-Grid Synergy: Huawei's iGrid grid adaptation technology helps base stations run stably even in the case of frequent power outages and weak grids. In Africa, the technology has helped operators improve the site power availability (PAV) from 60% to 99.9% in areas with frequent power outages.





Power-RAN Synergy: Huawei's unique adaptive power backup technology doubles the power backup time for communication services without changing the battery configuration. In Europe, the solution has helped operators cope with large-scale power outages, with the power backup time drastically extended from 2.5 hours to more than 7 hours.

Power-Service Synergy: Huawei's O&M management system integrates AI diagnosis to implement proactive analysis, risk prediction, precise fault locating, rapid root cause analysis, and precise energy scheduling. This improves network O&M efficiency and fault recovery speed, enhances network resilience, and reduces OPEX by 50%.

According to James Chen, President of Huawei's Carrier Business, the levelized costs of electricity (LCOE) of solar systems and batteries keep declining, and their payback periods have become shorter, presenting tremendous opportunities for operators and tower companies to achieve the green energy transition. Huawei integrates digital and power electronics technologies, drives intelligent transformation through high-quality products, and continuously develops innovative energy infrastructure solutions for the digital industry. These efforts will accelerate the green energy transition and promote the sustainable development of operators and tower companies, paving the way for a better, greener future.

