Funding will support rollout of 200-500kg Gen3 satellites and the expansion of EnduroSat's fixed-cost constellations-as-a-service model.

EnduroSat, a leading provider of satellite constellations-as-a-service, today announced a €43 million investment led by Founders Fund. The funding, which included participation from CEECAT Capital, Morphosis Capital, and other returning investors, will be used to scale production of EnduroSat's new Gen3 ESPA-class satellites. These 200-500kg software-defined satellites will feature advanced avionics and a fully modular design, making them ideally suited for operators looking for fast deployment of hyperspectral imaging, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), broadband, navigation, and other demanding payloads. This latest investment will also help EnduroSat further scale at its existing European and U.S. locations.

"As the number of satellites in space demanded by a broader set of players grows exponentially, our industry needs to re-think how these satellites are built. Raycho and his team at EnduroSat have taken the massive leap to go from utilizing traditional aerospace supply chains, to consumer electronics and automotive supply chains to build their products," said Delian Asparouhov, Partner at Founders Fund and Co-Founder and President of Varda Space Industries. "This makes EnduroSat's cost efficiency and performance above all in the market, and they have a proven flight heritage, with 3,000+ modules in orbit today. Their Gen3 satellites get them into a size class that will allow for almost any space opportunity to be relevant for them."

The new Gen3 satellite class is based on a decade of in-orbit experience and customer feedback. The modular, high-performance avionics, offering up to 3.5kW of peak power and 2GBPS datarate, make the satellites highly configurable for a variety of advanced applications. The new design philosophy behind Gen3 is especially well-suited for constellations and responsive space applications, because it's designed from the ground up for fast turnaround and mass production. The cableless satellite bus design, developed entirely in-house, can be assembled and functionally tested in a few hours-orders of magnitude faster than typical satellite builds today. The new Gen3 ESPA-class satellites will complement EnduroSat's flight-proven line of CubeSat platforms and components.

By covering the full mission cycle, EnduroSat's constellation-as-a-service model allows operators to focus on their core, value-generating business, eliminating complexity and risk while streamlining costs and timelines for every mission phase, from constellation design to payload integration, launch, and operations.

"Our mission is to make space universally accessible, because this fundamentally improves life on earth," said Raycho Raychev, Founder and CEO of EnduroSat. "We're taking the complexity out of space missions by building and operating the space infrastructure our customers need, so they can focus on the next wave of innovation in space applications. I'm excited to work alongside and learn from the team at Founders Fund, which brings decades of expertise in scaling companies and redefining industries. By increasing our production and introducing our new generation of satellites, we'll unlock access to satellite constellations for even more customers-with reliability and price transparency."

The latest funding will also support the buildout of a new 17,500 m2 facility in Sofia, which will be one of the largest space R&D centers in Europe. This state-of-the-art facility will include satellite avionics labs, two assembly lines, significantly expanded clean rooms, and a suite of space qualification equipment, including an anechoic chamber

By the end of 2025, EnduroSat aims to produce as many as 60 satellites per month at the new facility. The company is also continuing to scale its U.S. operations, building a dedicated U.S.-based cleanroom and supporting customers from the commercial and defense industries around the globe.

About EnduroSat

EnduroSat is a space infrastructure builder that engineers, builds, and operates exceptional satellites. The company streamlines space missions in LEO and beyond, handling every step from mission design to launch and operations. EnduroSat serves more than 360 customers globally and employs more than 230 space professionals across 6 locations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.endurosat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250527676182/en/

Contacts:

info@endurosat.com