Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GFK | ISIN: SG1AF5000000 | Ticker-Symbol: 1O3
Frankfurt
27.05.25 | 08:07
4,320 Euro
+0,93 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
IFAST CORPORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IFAST CORPORATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3204,52011:42
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 11:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iFAST Global Bank Wins "Best Newcomer" at British Bank Awards

LONDON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iFAST Global Bank is pleased to share it has been awarded "Best Newcomer" at the British Bank Awards 2025, hosted by Smart Money People in London.

"We are thankful to our clients for this recognition as Best Newcomer. This milestone affirms the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to delivering innovative, secure, and customer-centric banking solutions," said Mr Inayat Kashif, Acting CEO, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of iFAST Global Bank. "As a relatively new entrant in the UK banking space, we are honoured to be recognised alongside some of the industry's established names. This achievement reinforces our commitment to redefining modern banking."

This award adds to iFAST Global Bank's recent recognitions at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2025, where it was named "Highly Commended - App-Only Savings Provider of the Year" and "Commended - Best Customer Service."

In March 2025, the Bank expanded its offerings to better serve UK customers. New solutions include:

  • The iFAST Debit Card, linked to the Multi-Currency Current Account, offering competitive interest rates on eight major currencies: British Pound, USD, Euro, Swiss Franc, SGD, Chinese Yuan, HKD, and Japanese Yen.
  • A Flexible Cash ISA (Individual Savings Account), providing UK customers with a tax-free, straightforward savings option.

iFAST Global Bank was acquired by iFAST Corporation, a global digital banking and wealth management platform headquartered in Singapore, in March 2022. The Bank's Digital Personal Banking (DPB) division launched in April 2023, offering multi-currency current accounts and deposits to global customers. By 1Q2025, customer deposits grew 123.6% year-on-year to S$1.15 billion. The Bank posted a net profit of S$1.00 million in 1Q2025, marking its second consecutive profitable quarter, supported by a 104.9% increase in gross revenue.

The Bank's path to profitability, achieved in under three years since acquisition, reflects the Group's scalable, cost-effective digital banking model. iFAST Global Bank also supports the Group's global strategy through its three core divisions: Digital Personal Banking, EzRemit, and Business Banking. EzRemit enables efficient cross-border payments for individuals and corporate partners, while Business Banking provides Transaction Banking services to NBFIs, banks, and brokers, and is preparing to expand offerings to SMEs and corporates through the newly established Commercial Banking sub-division.

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$25.68 billion as at 31 March 2025. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of Pay.UK's Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) operated by the Bank of England, and SWIFT.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

Media Contact:
Rachelle Au-Yeung | (+44) 7793 469015 | rachelle.auyeung@ifastgb.com / corpcomms@ifastfinancial.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifast-global-bank-wins-best-newcomer-at-british-bank-awards-302465634.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.