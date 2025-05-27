Acheron Trading Becomes First Dedicated Crypto Market Maker to Secure CASP License under MiCA in the EU

The license, received in the Netherlands, together with the European passport, allows Acheron to offer its services across the European Union

AMSTERDAM, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acheron Trading , a crypto market making firm advocating for greater transparency in the market, has successfully secured a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), making the firm the first dedicated CASP-licensed market maker. This authorisation will be included in the public registers held by AFM, respectively, the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA).

Since 30 December 2024, when MiCA came into effect, only a few crypto companies have been granted a CASP license by the AFM, and no dedicated market maker has obtained a CASP license under the new regime from any European regulating authority - until today. Given the critical role market makers play in token price discovery and the crypto asset markets' very existence, the importance of their licensing for Europe-based projects cannot be overstated.

"Europe has seen steady crypto adoption among retail, corporate, and institutional investors, making it a strategic market for us and market makers more broadly," said Laurent Benayoun , CEO of Acheron Trading. "As the first unified regulatory framework for crypto, MiCA positions Europe as a first mover in the industry, and now Acheron is following in those footsteps. We look forward to seeing more CASP service providers - especially exchanges, licensed in the following months, unlocking the full potential of the crypto market in the EU."

Today's milestone, a first for the industry, once again reflects Acheron Trading's status as an industry pioneer. Since its inception, Acheron's mission has been to provide liquidity for the benefit of all market participants - issuers, their investors, and community - while addressing both unfair practices and reputational concerns in market making by promoting transparency and setting high standards for integrity.

"Global assets necessitate global liquidity. For market makers to effectively meet the needs of global clients in bringing their assets to market, it's critical that we scale responsibly across key markets," said Wesley Pryor , founder of Acheron Trading. "As we continue our efforts to obtain licenses in other jurisdictions, we look forward to offering comprehensive coverage for partners around the world."

Acheron's CASP license approval comes less than a year after the firm announced the appointment of its new Chief Legal Officer, Daniel Lo , who was instrumental in the success of the licensing process.

"Our newly-secured CASP license is an embodiment of who we are: market makers who care about the future of the crypto industry. Just as MiCA demands that crypto participants act fairly and comply with regulations to combat malicious activity, we mandate transparency and collaboration in our everyday operations to counter manipulative practices and promote market integrity. We are grateful to the AFM for their guidance throughout the process, to our legal advisors at Watson Law for their expertise, and to our entire team at Acheron Trading for their unwavering dedication," added Daniel Lo.

Acheron Trading is actively pursuing licenses in other jurisdictions in accordance with the global efforts for greater regulation in the crypto space. Follow the firm on X and LinkedIn for regular company updates.

About Acheron Trading

Acheron Trading is a crypto market maker with a seven-year track record, historically trusted by more than 400 issuers to bring their asset to market, propelling innovation within the digital asset ecosystem. Acheron works in close partnership with issuers to promote transparency in the industry through fair commercial relationships, real-time liquidity reporting, and the dissemination of educational resources.

The trading firm is driven by experts in mathematics, computer science, economics, risk management, legal and regulatory matters, bringing extensive experience gained at Goldman Sachs, PwC, UBS, and Macquarie Group, as well as numerous successful entrepreneurial ventures. Embodying institutional excellence, the leadership team is also actively involved with prestigious universities such as Princeton and Cornell. For more information, visit acherontrading.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acheron-trading-becomes-first-dedicated-crypto-market-maker-to-secure-casp-license-under-mica-in-the-eu-302465656.html