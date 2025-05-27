Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 11:12 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linglong Tire: Linglong's Three Brands Make Waves at Autopromotec 2025

BOLOGNA, Italy, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Autopromotec grandly commenced. Linglong Tire showcased its European core brands "LINGLONG," "CROSSWIND," and "LEAO," with multiple global product launches, highlighting its deep European market penetration and technological leadership.

Linglong's Three Brands Make Waves at Autopromotec 2025

Key Exhibited Products: Leading with High-Performance and New Energy Technologies

Linglong's Sport Master high-performance passenger tire focuses on handling and grip. Recent tests by Europe's authoritative automotive magazine AutoBild demonstrated a wet braking distance of 25.8 meters and a dry braking distance of 34.4 meters.

The upgraded Sport Master e, specifically designed for new energy vehicles, incorporates a high-elasticity rubber formula that improves range by 8%, while LLST noise reduction technology reduces cabin noise by 3.2 decibels, delivering a quieter and more comfortable driving experience.

Making its global debut, the Dura Master Van e - developed for commercial vans - adopts advanced low-rolling-resistance technology and a high-load design. Combined with Linglong's European factory's robust localized production capabilities, it provides efficient and durable solutions tailored to Europe's logistics market.

Linglong's European factory-produced TBR tires made their first collective appearance. With diversified product ranges covering long-distance transportation and urban distribution scenarios, these tires meet Europe's stringent environmental standards through low rolling resistance and high wear resistance, offering reliable options for the commercial vehicle market.

Multi-Brand Synergy: Catering to Diverse Market Needs

Through its three-brand matrix - "LINGLONG,""CROSSWIND," and "LEAO" - the company has established a strong European presence, driving market growth via localized R&D, production, and marketing strategies.

LINGLONG As a full-scenario tire solution expert, the brand pioneers green innovations by reducing carbon emissions throughout the product lifecycle, setting industry benchmarks for sustainable development.

CROSSWIND Specializing in high-performance tires, the brand covers specialized mobility needs with all-season and winter tire solutions, providing versatile choices for diverse driving conditions.

LEAO Positioned as a practical tire specialist for younger demographics, the brand showcased flagship off-road and urban SUV tires engineered to tackle complex terrains while maintaining urban driving comfort.

Strategic Momentum in Europe

Linglong's European strategy continues to gain momentum, evidenced by mass production at its local factory and high-profile partnerships with elite football clubs such as Chelsea and Real Madrid.

At Autopromotec 2025, Linglong comprehensively demonstrated end-to-end capabilities from product development to market implementation. Moving forward, the company remains committed to advancing technological innovation and industrial upgrading to meet and exceed global user expectations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696564/20250524111551.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linglongs-three-brands-make-waves-at-autopromotec-2025-302465658.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.