WKN: A12CHA | ISIN: GB0008842717 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
27.05.2025 11:21 Uhr
177 Leser
Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company 
27-May-2025 / 09:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB0008842717 
Issuer Name 
Gledhow Investments Plc 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BrightGrow SSAS (Beneficial owner: Nick Clark) 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Bury 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
UK 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name         City of registered office Country of registered office 
Lawshare Nominees Ltd Manchester        United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 6.360000        0.000000            6.360000   6205713 
or reached 
Position of previous      7.080000        0.000000            7.080000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0008842717       6205713         0             6.360000       0.000000 
Sub Total 8.A       6205713                      6.360000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Diluted by issue of Treasury shares

12. Date of Completion

25-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  390732 
EQS News ID:  2146132 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2146132&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2025 04:47 ET (08:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
