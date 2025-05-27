DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company 27-May-2025 / 09:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB0008842717 Issuer Name Gledhow Investments Plc UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BrightGrow SSAS (Beneficial owner: Nick Clark) City of registered office (if applicable) Bury Country of registered office (if applicable) UK 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Lawshare Nominees Ltd Manchester United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 6.360000 0.000000 6.360000 6205713 or reached Position of previous 7.080000 0.000000 7.080000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0008842717 6205713 0 6.360000 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 6205713 6.360000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Diluted by issue of Treasury shares

12. Date of Completion

25-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Outside a trading venue

