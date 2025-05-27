



KUALA LUMPUR, May 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CGS International Securities Pte Ltd ("CGS International") and CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd ("CGS MY") in collaboration with MBSB and OCBC Malaysia, today at their curtain raiser for the inaugural ASEAN Business Forum 2025 ("ABF2025" or the "Forum"), shared key action points slated for intense discussion at the event to be held on 29 May 2025. ABF2025 will be held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, and the ASEAN-GCC + China Summit 2025. A key highlight of the forum is the corporate engagement and business exchange session designed to drive real business collaboration between pre-screened and pre-selected matching parties from the top 25 corporations and investors across ASEAN and China.Themed "From Vision to Reality - ASEAN Partnerships Fuelling Sustainable Growth", the forum is co-hosted with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Malaysia. It is expected to draw more than 600 attendees comprising over 200 foreign and local corporates, policymakers and corporate captains. They represent the region's largest companies of over RM1 trillion in market capitalisation, council members of ASEAN BAC countries, and fund managers with total funds under management of over RM 8 trillion. The gathering comes at a critical juncture of a changing world order arising from United States tariffs, as affected countries explore alternative strategies to sustain economic stability and growth.Present at the curtain raiser were CGS International's strategic partners, represented by YBhg. Tan Sri Nazir Razak, Chairman of the ASEAN-BAC for Malaysia, Mr. Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, MIDA Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Investment Promotion and Facilitation), YBhg. Dato' Azlan Shahrim, Group Chief Strategy Officer representing MBSB Berhad and Ms. Tan Ai Chin, Managing Director, Senior Banker & Head of Investment Banking of OCBC Malaysia - both trusted banking partners committed to growing ASEAN financial ecosystems and supporting sustainable investment flows.Mr. Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, MIDA Deputy CEO (Investment Promotion and Facilitation) shared, "We commend CGS International Securities for hosting the ASEAN Business Forum 2025 - a timely effort that speaks to the region's shared aspiration for sustainable and inclusive prosperity, amidst geopolitical and challenging global economic landscape. At MIDA, we are committed to partnerships that go beyond transactions, that shape long-term value for Malaysia and uplift business communities. This forum bodes well with the statement of intent by ASEAN - to lead with shared purpose, unity, and economic vision. As the Malaysian government's principal promotion agency, MIDA stands ready to facilitate investments that strengthen regional supply chain integration and elevate ASEAN on the global stage."YBhg. Tan Sri Nazir Razak, Chairman of the ASEAN-BAC for Malaysia added, "Now, more than ever, ASEAN needs to strengthen bilateral ties and stay united. We need to be deliberate and realistic, taking concerted efforts to optimise intra-ASEAN trade and investments. Amongst our 12 priorities, initiatives such as the ASEAN Business Entity (ABE) directly facilitate this by enabling operational flexibility to ASEAN-based companies to move business, capital, and talent, which will in turn allow emerging businesses and markets to flourish."In her opening presentation, Puan Azizah Mohd Yatim, CEO of CGS MY said, "This forum marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to attract more investment and trade to the region by leveraging CGS International Group's Chinese parentage. Malaysia's Chairmanship of ASEAN is happening at a unique time of a shifting world economy. Together with our fellow ASEAN members, we have a golden opportunity to co-ordinate and re-establish deeper, stronger intra-ASEAN, ASEAN+3 and global ties. Through our deep ASEAN network and parentage, we can connect and support the capital needs of businesses in the region and help investors navigate cross-border investments confidently. To date, we have organised and facilitated B2B and B2G engagements for companies and policymakers with China, working towards uplifting ASEAN's businesses and economies."On behalf of MBSB Group, its Chief Strategy Officer Dato' Azlan Shahrim highlighted, "Our active participation in the ASEAN Business Forum reflects our commitment to catalysing deeper collaboration across the region. At MBSB Group, we are committed to advancing Malaysia's regional and global ambitions through our unique combination of MBSB Bank's banking solutions and MIDF's development finance expertise. With focus on high-impact sectors such as renewable energy, electrical and electronics, aerospace, agri-foods, and halal, we provide bespoke services that empower businesses and SMEs to grow strategically across ASEAN and beyond. Through our investment banking services, Shariah advisory expertise, and commitment to sustainability, we are helping companies raise capital and scale, in line with the region's evolving economic landscape."Ms Tan Ai Chin, Managing Director, Senior Banker & Head of Investment Banking of OCBC Malaysia, concluded, "At OCBC, we believe ASEAN's strength lies in its connectivity - the seamless integration of markets, talent, and capital, underpinned by sustainable growth. Our participation in ABF2025 underscores our commitment to facilitate cross-border economic collaboration. Through OCBC Group's integrated global network - spanning corporate & investment banking, private banking, asset management and insurance - we empower businesses to unlock growth opportunities that transcend borders. With our deep-rooted presence in ASEAN and Greater China, OCBC is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored sustainable and Islamic financial solutions as well as bespoke M&A advisory to facilitate trade and investment flows. Together, we are bridging economies while building a resilient, net-zero future for ASEAN."The full-day forum will feature more than 20 speakers and panellists for discussions as well as closed- door meetings between investors and policy makers, all focused on addressing challenges and catalysing opportunities for high-value deals and strategic partnerships for regional economic growth. Several memoranda of understanding (MOUs) will be announced during the Forum, signalling long- term collaboration in strategic growth sectors such as healthcare, investments, single family office, and trade. In addition to the MOUs, China Galaxy Securities and CGS International Group intend to establish a China-Malaysia and ASEAN investment programme, which aims to foster capital flows, build stronger investment linkages, and support co-investment opportunities amongst China, Malaysia and ASEAN countries, with Malaysia as a key regional anchor.