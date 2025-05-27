Anzeige
27.05.2025 12:12 Uhr
D.LIVE: Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW 2025: Around 380,000 visitors celebrated a festival of Japanese culture and encounters in Düsseldorf - Spectacular finale with traditional Japanese fireworks

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW was once again a complete success: despite the changeable weather, around 380,000 visitors from Germany and abroad traveled to Düsseldorf's city centre on May 24th to celebrate the Japanese culture and encounter festival. Between the Reuterkaserne and Landtagswiese, many cultural highlights, from traditional Japanese arts to modern pop culture and sports activities, provided excitement throughout the day. This year's Japan-Tag also offered an impressive variety of Japanese dishes.

The highlights of the 22nd Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW

At 12 p.m. Lord Mayor Dr Stephan Keller, together with State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia Paul Höller, Takao Hariya, President of the Japan Club and Japanese Consul General Yoshitaka Tsunoda, officially opened the 22nd Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW by tapping the sake barrel.

The first visitors arrived as early as 11 a.m. to discover Japanese culture at around 100 stands. At the pop culture stage, Japanese pop culture was presented in all its colourful and creative diversity. On the sports stage, visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Japanese martial arts.

Traditional performances by the Taiko-AG and the Japanese kindergarten, for example, were presented on the main stage throughout the day. The Japanese J-Rock band ReaL gave an impressive performance on the main stage on Burgplatz, providing a great finale to the programme. The Japanese fireworks display, this year under the motto 'Exploring Japan - A night sky full of magic', rounded off the Japan Day perfectly.

- Picture is available at AP -

Your contact for further questions:
D.LIVE GmbH & Co. KG
Annalena Mandrella - Head of Communications
T +49 (0)211 / 15 98 - 12 72
E-Mail: presse@d-live.de
www.d-live.de

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/japan-tag-dusseldorfnrw-2025-around-380-000-visitors-celebrated-a-festival-of-japanese-culture-and-encounters-in-dusseldorf---spectacular-finale-with-traditional-japanese-fireworks-302465690.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
