Volt Lithium Announces Executive Team Appointment, AGM and Proposed Strategic Name Change, Prepares for Future U.S. Transition

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Lithium Corp. (TSXV: VLT | OTCQB: VLTLF | FSE: I2D) ("Volt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Marty Scase, Volt's co-founder and Board member, has agreed to join the Volt management team as Executive Chairman. This leadership enhancement, combined with recent operational milestones, supports the Company's strategy to expand growth and commercial opportunities within the U.S. critical minerals sector. Volt also announces details of its upcoming annual and special meeting ("AGM"), including a proposal for a strategic name change and continued corporate focus on corporate presence and operations within the United States. These initiatives reflect the Company's ongoing strategic alignment with U.S. policies supporting U.S. domestic critical mineral production.

Annual and Special Meeting Details

Date: June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025 Time: 12:00 p.m. (MDT)

12:00 p.m. (MDT) Location: Suite 1925, 639 - 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0M9



The AGM agenda will include a proposal to change the Company's name to LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. Full meeting details, including director elections, auditor appointments, and incentive plan approvals, are provided in the Management Information Circular available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website.

Management Appointment

Volt is pleased to announce that Volt co-founder, co-inventor of Volt's extraction technology, and member of the Board, Marty Scase, has agreed to join the management team as Executive Chairman. Mr. Scase's transition to Executive Chairman reflects his increased daily involvement in advancing the Company's extraction technologies as Volt moves toward commercial production. As the Company continues its rapid growth path in the U.S., Mr. Scase will continue to drive Volt's overall strategy for innovation and technology development as it transitions to commercial operations.

"Alex and I started Volt with the goal of efficiently extracting lithium from oilfield brines," commented Marty Scase. "With the new LibertyStream name reflecting our broader ambition, I'm excited to deepen my involvement and support the team as we further develop our extraction capabilities and explore additional opportunities from the resources we process."

"I'm very pleased Marty is joining the management team," commented Alex Wylie, Volt's President and CEO. "His commitment and experience have always been central to our technology's development. Marty stepping into this expanded role, alongside our new name, highlights our intent to broaden the applications of the infrastructure we are integrating in field operations."

Corporate Update and Strategic Rationale

Following the commissioning of its Field Simulation Centre in Calgary in late 2023, Volt established collaborations with U.S. oil and gas operators, validating the effectiveness of its lithium extraction technology.

In May 2024, a partnership and investment from a Permian Basin operator facilitated the deployment of Volt's initial Generation 1 Field Unit in Texas. In September 2024, the Generation 1 unit was deployed and began processing 600 barrels of oil field brine per day. Subsequently, in January and February 2025, Volt successfully installed and began operating its Generation 5 Field Unit, which can now process over 10,000 barrels of oilfield brine per day.

Since its installation, Volt has completed over 300 test runs with the Generation 5 Unit, effectively identifying optimal operating parameters to support economically viable commercial-scale lithium production, even at relatively low lithium concentration levels in the brine.

Additionally, as previously referred to in Volt News Release dated December 10, 2024, Volt, in partnership with Wellspring Hydro, secured supportive governmental backing, including a U.S. $2.5 million grant from the State of North Dakota, underscoring alignment with U.S. critical mineral production initiatives.

With these U.S. partnerships, Volt's Generation 5 Field Unit now represents the largest known operational Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) system processing oilfield brines in North America. The modular design of the system is specifically intended for efficient and cost-effective scalability, offering the potential to quickly respond to growing domestic demand.

Strategic U.S. Corporate Transition and Name Change

Building upon progress made through U.S. partnerships, Volt seeks shareholder approval to rename the company LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. The proposed name, LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc., reflects the Company's strategic evolution toward becoming an essential infrastructure partner for the U.S. oil and gas industry, focused on unlocking domestic critical mineral resources and engaging effectively with U.S. domestic customers to support supply chain security.

Leverage participation in U.S. federal programs designed to strengthen domestic critical mineral production.

Align operations closely with U.S. strategic initiatives emphasizing innovation, domestic mineral production, and supply-chain resilience.

Volt's intended future transition to business primarily in the U.S. strategically positions the Company to align with favorable governmental policies and initiatives designed to enhance critical mineral supply.

Looking Ahead

With these foundational elements in place-proven technology, North America's largest operational DLE system processing oilfield brines, strategic U.S. partnerships, and a strengthened leadership team-Volt (to be LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. following shareholder approval in June 2025) is decisively advancing from demonstration to initial commercial-scale lithium production. Volt is now actively pursuing opportunities to meet the growing U.S. domestic demand for critical minerals and look forward to updating shareholders on our commercialization milestones. Further updates will be provided as additional commercialization milestones are achieved.

About Volt Lithium

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America's first commercial producers of lithium carbonates from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology and process, Volt's innovative approach to development is focused on generating the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning us for future commercialization. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company's continued progress on its website: https://voltlithium.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "will", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information and include, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's anticipated operational milestones, the anticipated name change of the Company and transition to operations predominantly in the United States, the deployment of the Field Unit in the Permian Basin, the production of battery grade lithium by the Field Unit, and the commercial production of lithium from oilfield brine. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein including those known risk factors outlined in the Company's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2024 and (final) short form base shelf prospectus dated July 20, 2023. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

