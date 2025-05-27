WeRide Expands into Saudi Arabia with Launch of Robotaxi and More Autonomous Driving Products

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step in its global growth strategy. As part of its market entry, the company has launched testing or deployment of its Robotaxis and other core autonomous driving products in cities like Riyadh and AlUla, setting the stage for commercial rollout and wider operations across Saudi Arabia.

WeRide has commenced ground preparation work ahead of its upcoming Robotaxi trial operations, with support from the Transport General Authority. The service is set to launch on Uber in the coming months, with full commercial services expected in late 2025. This deployment supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions to build smart, sustainable cities by enhancing road safety, traffic management, and introducing innovative mobility solutions.

WeRide has also been testing and deploying its Robobus in key areas including King Fahad Medical City, Aramco residential communities, AlUla, and the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh. This Level-4 autonomous vehicle is designed to address last-mile transportation gaps and complements transit networks like Riyadh Metro. It serves a variety of use cases - from parks to hotels and tourist attractions.

In Riyadh, WeRide's Robosweeper S1 has been deployed at King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh Second Health Cluster, marking the first monetized autonomous sanitation project in the Middle East. Spanning 500,000 square meters, it is the Middle East's largest medical complex, with constant heavy foot and vehicle traffic and a complicated layout, making the Robosweeper the ideal advanced sanitation solution.

WeRide's expansion into Saudi Arabia builds on its growing international presence across the Middle East. Earlier this month, WeRide launched fully driverless Robotaxi testing in Abu Dhabi - the first deployment of its kind in the region. It will also be extending its Robotaxi service coverage to Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.

Also in May, WeRide and Uber announced plans to expand their strategic partnership, bringing Robotaxis to 15 additional cities globally over the next five years. This follows their Robotaxi launch in Abu Dhabi, which saw the largest public commercial Robotaxi fleet deployed outside the US and China in December 2024. This April, the partnership was expanded to Dubai, where WeRide's Robotaxis will soon be available on Uber's platform.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in five markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine's 2024 "The Future 50" list.

Media Contact:

pr@weride.ai

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weride-expands-into-saudi-arabia-with-launch-of-robotaxi-and-more-autonomous-driving-products-302465706.html