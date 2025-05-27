Jereh Group: Harnessing AI to Revolutionize Oil & Gas Operations: Jereh's Path to a Safer, More Efficient Energy Solution

YANTAI, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly redefining the upstream oil and gas landscape by transforming complex, data-intensive tasks into highly efficient, predictive workflows. The IEA's recent Energy and AI report finds that AI-enabled process optimization can boost hydraulic fracturing efficiency by up to 20%, a gain achieved through real-time adjustment of pump rates, proppant mixes and fracture schedules based on down-hole sensor data. As energy companies strive for higher productivity and safer operations, AI is proving to be an indispensable tool, and innovators like Jereh are at the forefront of this evolution.

Building on decades of equipment expertise, Jereh has established a dedicated R&D program to integrate AI across all its oilfield solutions. One of the flagship examples of this transformation is Jereh's AI•R FRAC solution, a fully integrated, AI-powered fracturing platform showcased at cippe 2025. The platform integrates eight subsystems, including intelligent decision-making algorithms, predictive maintenance modules, automated manifold control, and real-time safety monitoring, etc.

In field deployments, the system has achieved 97.8% accuracy in pump failure prediction and 100% anomaly detection in high-pressure environments, contributing to a 36% boost in operational efficiency. Its intelligent safety and risk management modules identify equipment and personnel risks with 100% accuracy, dramatically improving site safety. By leveraging Jereh's self-developed turbine generators and advanced energy storage systems, the solution supports off-grid, low-emission operations, with up to 15% reduction in fuel consumption. In addition to improved performance, the smart electric wellsite significantly reduces environmental footprint and enhances decision-making through centralized AI control.

One of the most notable deployments of the AI•R FRAC system took place in the Sichuan Basin in southwest China, where it powered the area's first ultra-deep shale gas fracturing operation with a fully electric, AI-driven platform. The operation featured 18 electric-driven 6000 HP fracturing units, along with electric-powered blending and hydration units, all seamlessly coordinated by the AI•R FRAC system. Rather than simply retrofitting diesel systems with electric drives or layering basic digital controls, Jereh's approach fully integrates AI across subsystems to form a unified, intelligent fracturing ecosystem.

In natural gas compression, Jereh's Compressor Intelligent Diagnostic System utilizes AI models deployed over the industrial internet to provide real-time, remote monitoring and failure prediction. By identifying subtle changes in vibration patterns and load profiles, the system enables predictive maintenance, reducing unplanned downtime by up to 30% and extending equipment lifespans.

As the oil and gas industry moves toward autonomous, low-carbon, and high-efficiency operations, Jereh's AI-integrated approach is demonstrating tangible results. By embedding AI at every layer of its electric-driven hardware and monitoring platforms, Jereh is enabling operators to shift from reactive firefighting to proactive, data-informed decision-making. As the industry pursues ever-higher efficiency, safety and sustainability targets, these integrated AI solutions offer a clear path to the zero-downtime, predictive oilfield of tomorrow.

