27.05.2025 12:54 Uhr
Shaw Prize: Announcement of The Shaw Laureates 2025

HONG KONG, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The Shaw Laureates 2025 (from left to right): John Richard Bond and George Efstathiou, The Shaw Prize in Astronomy; Wolfgang Baumeister, The Shaw Prize in Life Science and Medicine; and Kenji Fukaya, The Shaw Prize in Mathematical Sciences.

The Shaw Prize in Astronomy is awarded in equal shares to

John Richard Bond
Professor, Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics and University Professor, University of Toronto, Canada and

George Efstathiou
Professor of Astrophysics, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

for their pioneering research in cosmology, in particular for their studies of fluctuations in the cosmic microwave background. Their predictions have been verified by an armada of ground-, balloon- and space-based instruments, leading to precise determinations of the age, geometry, and mass-energy content of the universe.

The Shaw Prize in Life Science and Medicine is awarded to

Wolfgang Baumeister
Director Emeritus and Scientific Member, Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Germany

for his pioneering development and use of cryogenic-electron tomography (cryo-ET), an imaging technique that enables three-dimensional visualisation of biological samples, including proteins, macromolecular complexes, and cellular compartments as they exist in their natural cellular settings.

The Shaw Prize in Mathematical Sciences is awarded to

Kenji Fukaya
Professor, Beijing Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Applications and the Yau Mathematical Sciences Center, Tsinghua University, PRC

for his pioneering work on symplectic geometry, especially for envisioning the existence of a category - nowadays called the Fukaya category - consisting of Lagrangians on a symplectic manifold, for leading the monumental task of constructing it, and for his subsequent ground-breaking and impactful contributions to symplectic topology, mirror symmetry, and gauge theory.

Tuesday, 27 May 2025. At today's press conference in Hong Kong, The Shaw Prize Foundation announced the Shaw Laureates for 2025. Information was posted on the websitewww.shawprize.org at Hong Kong time 15:30 (GMT 07:30).

The Shaw Prize consists of three annual prizes: Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences, each bearing a monetary award of US$1.2 million. This will be the twenty-second year that the Prize has been awarded and the presentation ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, 21 October 2025 in Hong Kong.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696441/SP25_Digital_Banners_250527_Laureates_Photos_ENG_2_Laureates_Photos_ENG_1280_News.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcement-of-the-shaw-laureates-2025-302465718.html

