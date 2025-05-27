Climate First Bank Elevates C-Suite Leadership Team With Strategic Promotions

Promotions into New Roles Help Drive Efficiency, Enhance Operations, and Strengthen Credit Management

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Climate First Bank (https://www.climatefirstbank.com) is excited to announce the expansion of its C-suite with the promotion of two esteemed leaders, Chris Van Buskirk and Blaine Worak. These strategic appointments are set to drive efficiency and strengthen our credit management, ensuring continued growth and excellence in our operations.

Blaine Worak, previously serving as Senior Vice President, Director of Operations, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. With more than two decades of expertise in finance and banking, Worak brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role. In this role, Worak will spearhead initiatives to enhance efficiency across all departments within the bank, working closely with leadership to identify and address operational gaps and leveraging technology to optimize processes. Before joining Climate First Bank, Worak held various roles at South State Bank through its acquisition of CenterState Bank, playing a key role in numerous mergers and acquisitions. Worak also holds an MBA from the University of Central Florida, further enhancing her qualifications for this pivotal role.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at Climate First Bank. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive operational excellence and leverage technology to support our exciting growth," said Blaine Worak, Executive Vice President, COO at Climate First Bank.

Chris Van Buskirk, formerly Senior Vice President, Sr. Corporate Advisor in the Commercial Lending department, has accepted the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer. With 25 years of experience in the industry and a degree from the University of Central Florida, Van Buskirk brings a wealth of experience and trust to this critical position. Van Buskirk will oversee the bank's credit management, ensuring secure lending practices. Van Buskirk's leadership will provide the stability and expertise needed to manage our credit appetite effectively.

"I am excited to step into the role of Chief Credit Officer and ensure that our lending practices balance safety and soundness while continuing to meet the credit needs of our clients. I am committed to maintaining the trust and stability that our clients expect from Climate First Bank," said Chris Van Buskirk, Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer at Climate First Bank.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest-growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

Contact Information

John Collins

Collins Strategy Group

john@collinssg.com

(917) 496-4587

Rachel Kent

Marketing Director

rachel.kent@climatefirstbank.com

5186693550

